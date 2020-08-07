Every skin in CSGO's Fracture case: AK-47 Anubis, M4A4 Tooth Fairy, more

After months of waiting, there’s finally a new case of cosmetics in CS:GO. The Fracture case features 17 new skins for a variety of guns, including the AK-47, M4A4, and Desert Eagle.

It’s been a while since CS:GO got a new case. The last one was actually released at the end of the Shattered Web event in March ⁠— the Prisma 2 case.

Advertisement

Since then, the CS:GO skin market place had stagnated a little bit, but now it’s back and roaring with the Fracture case. 17 new cosmetics have hit the marketplace, and they are all pretty stylish.

Today we are shipping the Fracture Case, featuring weapon finishes from over 17 Community artists. We've also fixed VPK tampering exploits and made improvements to SDR networking protocol. Mutiny, Swamp, and Anubis have also been updated. Release Notes: https://t.co/zoTXVgcUO3 pic.twitter.com/s022yUtQ5d — CS:GO (@CSGO) August 7, 2020

The AK-47 and the Desert Eagle are getting two new Covert-Red rarity skins. The Legion of Anubis for the T-side rifle features the Egyptian God sprawled across the body of the gun. The Desert Eagle Printstream features a selection of shapes on the barrel, with a clean metallic finish.

Advertisement

That’s not all though. The Tooth Fairy skin for the M4A4 would definitely catch the eyes of some players with its gory design. Speaking of eyes, the Glock-18 Vogue will stare right back into your soul, not just with its scintillating fade but with the big set of eyes across the body of the gun.

The MAC-10 Allure features a more East-Asian design, with crashing waves and bright pastel colors. The Fracture Collection has a skin for everyone, on almost every gun, so you’re bound to find something that suits your fancy.

If you want to pick up one of these skins for yourself, your best bet is to play some CS:GO and hope your luck is in. The cases are currently retailing for over $20 USD each on the Steam Marketplace, although that will plummet in a few hours and days as more cases are uncovered.

Advertisement

If the cases are going for that much, the individual skins will be going for a lot more, especially if they are in good condition and have StatTrak equipped.

If you manage to get your hands on a Fracture case, it can be worth just selling it while prices are high. However, if you want to, you can roll the dice and hope for one of the Covert or Classified skins, like the AK-47 Legion of Anubis. Those will be going for hundreds, especially in the early days.

All skins in the CSGO Fracture Collection

AK-47 | Legion of Anubis (Covert)

Desert Eagle | Printstream (Covert)

M4A4 | Tooth Fairy (Classified)

Glock-18 | Vogue (Classified)

XM1014 | Entombed (Classified)

MAC-10 | Allure (Restricted)

Galil AR | Connexion (Restricted)

Tec-9 | Brother (Restricted)

MP5-SD | Kitbash (Restricted)

MAG-7 | Monster Call (Restricted)

SG 553 | Ol’ Rusty (Mil-spec)

SSG 08 | Mainframe 001 (Mil-spec)

PP-Bizon | Runic (Mil-spec)

P90 | Freight (Mil-spec)

P250 | Cassette (Mil-spec)

Negev | Ultralight (Mil-spec)

P2000 | Gnarled (Mil-spec)

The skins are now available in-game, or on the Steam Community Market.