Every player to have won a CS:GO Major championship

There aren’t a lot of players who’ve hoisted a Major championship trophy and those who do enshrine their name in history. These are all the pros who’ve won a CSGO Major.

The expansive landscape of competitive Counter-Strike makes the Major an unattainable feat for many. Meanwhile, there are legendary teams who’ve done the unthinkable by claiming multiple titles in no time at all.

At the start of Global Offensive, Ninjas in Pyjamas were an unstoppable force. Their famous 87-game win streak is still the benchmark in CSGO and the team was immortalized when they won ESL One: Cologne in 2014.

Then the world watched as Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo led his Brazilian band of terrors to back-to-back Major victories, even between a change of orgs in that time. Shortly after came Astralis’ unmatched championship streak that ended with the most Majors (4) since they began in 2013.

Even for rare talents like Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev, a Major can seem impossible. The Ukrainian phenom became the latest player to put his name in CSGO lore with NAVI’s win at the CSGO Stockholm Major.

Stockholm was the 17th Major in CSGO history and the next two iterations are expected to come in 2022.

1. Dev1ce – 4x

Nicolai ‘dev1ce’ Reedtz was the anchor of Astralis’ potent offense and stiff defense. Time and again, his AWP would be the difference maker to ensure the Red-and-Black won a crucial round and demoralize opponents.

He’s one of only five players to attend every Major in CSGO history and was awarded two HLTV MVP titles for the FACEIT London 2018 Major and the StarLadder Berlin Major 2019.

2. Gla1ve – 4x

If dev1ce’s AWP was the brawn, then Lukas ‘gla1ve’ Rossander was the brains of the Astralis CSGO squad, along with head coach Danny ‘zonic’ Sørensen.

The in-game dominance of Astralis’ firepower was only matched by the tactical brilliance to dismantle teams. While other teammates would claim most stats, the impact of gla1ve’s calls would shut down opponents before the first kill in a given round.

3. Xyp9x – 4x

Andreas ‘Xyp9x’ Højsleth has long been hailed as ‘the Clutch Minister’ for being Astralis’ safety net when needed the most.

He’s been to every Major and at one point held the record for most 1vX clutches at a single event (13) during IEM Katowice 2017. Though not the loudest of personalities, Xyp9x’s gameplay has lit up arenas all over the world.

4. Dupreeh – 4x

The tip of the Astralis spear, Peter ‘dupreeh’ Rasmussen was instrumental in the Great Dane’s overwhelming attack.

While others might have lit up the leaderboard, it all came off the back of dupreeh’s penchant for dismembering defenses. He’s been named a Top-20 HLTV player nearly every year since 2013.

5. Magisk – 3x

Emil ‘Magisk’ Reif joined Astralis when it was well on its way to a dynasty but he immediately solidified himself as the gritty player the formula needed.

With so much control and poise on the team, Magisk would be the spark that would ignite a round or shut down a stagnant offense. He was awarded the HLTV MVP for IEM Katowice 2019.

6. Flusha – 3x

Fnatic tore the CSGO scene apart with Robin ‘flusha’ Rönnquist at the helm. The team hoisted the first CSGO Major trophy at DreamHack Winter 2013 and claimed two back-to-back titles in 2015.

Flusha’s rifle would routinely be the lifeline Fnatic needed to pull together before running away with a match. They made up the last great dynasty before Astralis became the face of the modern age of CSGO.

7. Pronax – 3x

Markus ‘pronax’ Wallste orchestrated Fnatic’s offense at the height of its power. The IGL was pivotal in the Swedes claimings three Majors in two years.

Though Pronax would be overlooked by the legendary names at his flank, Fnatic claimed a lot of success off the back of Markus’s calls.

8. JW – 3x

Two letters that still lights up venues after all these years, Jesper ‘JW’ Wecksell has long been Fnatic’s ace when the team’s in a hole.

His AWP would torment both sides of the map and his play would lay out the blueprint for how others would use the Big Green for years to come.

9. Olofmeister – 2x

The best CSGO player in 2015, Olof ‘olofmeister’ Kajbjer Gustafsson has cemented his name and in-game likeness into CSGO history throughout his career.

He’s one of only five players to attend all Majors to date. His trophies came from Fnatic’s triumphs at Katowice and Cologne 2015, and his legend only grows with every clutch or multikill in the twilight era of his career on FaZe Clan.

10. KRIMZ – 2x

Mr. Consistency, Freddy ‘KRIMZ’ Johansson was the safety net of Fnatic’s immaculate offense. If it wasn’t JW getting picks, it was olaf and KRIMZ laying waste to frontline defenses.

He still holds the record for highest kills in a single regulation map on LAN (44) and his catalog of 1vX clutches still defies belief.

All CSGO Major Winners