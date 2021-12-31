 Every player to have won a CS:GO Major championship - Dexerto
Logo
CS:GO

Every player to have won a CS:GO Major championship

Published: 31/Dec/2021 2:20 Updated: 31/Dec/2021 2:45

by Alan Bernal
simple csgo navi stockholm major
Stephanie Lindgren / PGL

Share

There aren’t a lot of players who’ve hoisted a Major championship trophy and those who do enshrine their name in history. These are all the pros who’ve won a CSGO Major.

The expansive landscape of competitive Counter-Strike makes the Major an unattainable feat for many. Meanwhile, there are legendary teams who’ve done the unthinkable by claiming multiple titles in no time at all.

At the start of Global Offensive, Ninjas in Pyjamas were an unstoppable force. Their famous 87-game win streak is still the benchmark in CSGO and the team was immortalized when they won ESL One: Cologne in 2014.

Advertisement

Then the world watched as Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo led his Brazilian band of terrors to back-to-back Major victories, even between a change of orgs in that time. Shortly after came Astralis’ unmatched championship streak that ended with the most Majors (4) since they began in 2013.

gambit major csgo
PGL
Gambit capped their PGL Kraków 2017 run with its first Major trophy.

Even for rare talents like Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev, a Major can seem impossible. The Ukrainian phenom became the latest player to put his name in CSGO lore with NAVI’s win at the CSGO Stockholm Major.

Stockholm was the 17th Major in CSGO history and the next two iterations are expected to come in 2022.

1. Dev1ce – 4x

StarLadder via Astralis
Dev1ce’s impact of Astralis legendary years-long run earned them multiple Majors on the way.

Nicolai ‘dev1ce’ Reedtz was the anchor of Astralis’ potent offense and stiff defense. Time and again, his AWP would be the difference maker to ensure the Red-and-Black won a crucial round and demoralize opponents.

Advertisement

He’s one of only five players to attend every Major in CSGO history and was awarded two HLTV MVP titles for the FACEIT London 2018 Major and the StarLadder Berlin Major 2019.

2. Gla1ve – 4x

astralis glaive
ESL
For a long time, Astralis IGL Gla1ve and head coach Zonic had winning in CSGO down to a formula.

If dev1ce’s AWP was the brawn, then Lukas ‘gla1ve’ Rossander was the brains of the Astralis CSGO squad, along with head coach Danny ‘zonic’ Sørensen.

The in-game dominance of Astralis’ firepower was only matched by the tactical brilliance to dismantle teams. While other teammates would claim most stats, the impact of gla1ve’s calls would shut down opponents before the first kill in a given round.

Advertisement

3. Xyp9x – 4x

Xyp9x astralis
StarLadder
Xyp9x has the clutch gene and it’s saved Astralis quite a few times in its Major bids.

Andreas ‘Xyp9x’ Højsleth has long been hailed as ‘the Clutch Minister’ for being Astralis’ safety net when needed the most.

He’s been to every Major and at one point held the record for most 1vX clutches at a single event (13) during IEM Katowice 2017. Though not the loudest of personalities, Xyp9x’s gameplay has lit up arenas all over the world.

4. Dupreeh – 4x

astralis depreeh
ESL
Dupreeh was the heart of an Astralis team that was unshakeable for years.

The tip of the Astralis spear, Peter ‘dupreeh’ Rasmussen was instrumental in the Great Dane’s overwhelming attack.

While others might have lit up the leaderboard, it all came off the back of dupreeh’s penchant for dismembering defenses. He’s been named a Top-20 HLTV player nearly every year since 2013.

Advertisement

5. Magisk – 3x

magisk astralis
ESL
Magisk was the in-game brawn for Astralis who would turn close wins into dominating victories.

Emil ‘Magisk’ Reif joined Astralis when it was well on its way to a dynasty but he immediately solidified himself as the gritty player the formula needed.

With so much control and poise on the team, Magisk would be the spark that would ignite a round or shut down a stagnant offense. He was awarded the HLTV MVP for IEM Katowice 2019.

6. Flusha – 3x

flusha fnatic
ESL
Flusha dominated the scene for years with Fnatic’s legendary CSGO lineup.

Fnatic tore the CSGO scene apart with Robin ‘flusha’ Rönnquist at the helm. The team hoisted the first CSGO Major trophy at DreamHack Winter 2013 and claimed two back-to-back titles in 2015.

Flusha’s rifle would routinely be the lifeline Fnatic needed to pull together before running away with a match. They made up the last great dynasty before Astralis became the face of the modern age of CSGO.

Advertisement

7. Pronax – 3x

pronax fnatic
via WinGG
Pronax’s calls gave Fnatic the best foundation for its repeated success.

Markus ‘pronax’ Wallste orchestrated Fnatic’s offense at the height of its power. The IGL was pivotal in the Swedes claimings three Majors in two years.

Though Pronax would be overlooked by the legendary names at his flank, Fnatic claimed a lot of success off the back of Markus’s calls.

8. JW – 3x

fnatic jw
StarLadder
Fnatic’s ace, JW, had a suffocating AWP that would demolish entire matchups.

Two letters that still lights up venues after all these years, Jesper ‘JW’ Wecksell has long been Fnatic’s ace when the team’s in a hole.

His AWP would torment both sides of the map and his play would lay out the blueprint for how others would use the Big Green for years to come.

9. Olofmeister – 2x

olofmeister faze clan
FaZe Clan
At his highest form, there wasn’t a better player than Olofmeister.

The best CSGO player in 2015, Olof ‘olofmeister’ Kajbjer Gustafsson has cemented his name and in-game likeness into CSGO history throughout his career.

He’s one of only five players to attend all Majors to date. His trophies came from Fnatic’s triumphs at Katowice and Cologne 2015, and his legend only grows with every clutch or multikill in the twilight era of his career on FaZe Clan.

10. KRIMZ – 2x

krimz fnatic
ESL
KRIMZ was the other half of Fnatic’s famed duo, with olof, and they won plenty of hardware together.

Mr. Consistency, Freddy ‘KRIMZ’ Johansson was the safety net of Fnatic’s immaculate offense. If it wasn’t JW getting picks, it was olaf and KRIMZ laying waste to frontline defenses.

He still holds the record for highest kills in a single regulation map on LAN (44) and his catalog of 1vX clutches still defies belief.

All CSGO Major Winners

CSGO Major Winners
Name Team Major wins
Happy Team LDLC / Envy 2
NBK- Team LDLC / Envy 2
kioShiMa Team LDLC / Envy 2
FalleN Luminosity / SK Gaming 2
fer Luminosity / SK Gaming 2
coldzera Luminosity / SK Gaming 2
fnx Luminosity / SK Gaming 2
TACO Luminosity / SK Gaming 2
Devilwalk Fnatic 1
znajder Fnatic 1
TaZ Virtus.Pro 1
NEO Virtus.Pro 1
pashaBiceps Virtus.Pro 1
Snax Virtus.Pro 1
byali Virtus.Pro 1
f0rest NiP 1
GeT_RiGhT NiP 1
Xizt NiP 1
friberg NiP 1
Fifflaren NiP 1
shox Team LDLC 1
SmithZz Team LDLC 1
kennyS Envy 1
apEX Envy 1
Kjaerbye Astralis 1
AdreN Gambit 1
mou Gambit 1
Hobbit Gambit 1
Dosia Gambit 1
Zeus Gambit 1
Skadoodle Cloud9 1
Stewie2K Cloud9 1
autimatic Cloud9 1
RUSH Cloud9 1
tarik Cloud9 1
s1mple NAVI 1
electronic NAVI 1
Boombl4 NAVI 1
Perfecto NAVI 1
b1t NAVI 1
Advertisement
Advertisement