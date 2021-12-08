ESL unveil NFT fashion drop with partnered CSGO teams

Tournament organizers ESL have unveiled their first-ever NFT collection, featuring some of the best Counter-Strike: Global Offensive teams in the world.

After announcing their intentions to dive into the world of cryptocurrencies and NFTs — non-fungible tokens that verify ownership of assets on the blockchain — back in October 2021, ESL have officially revealed their first endeavor in digital goods.

The first of the company’s NFT projects is a fashion drop featuring eight of their partnered CS:GO teams that includes branded collectible globes and outfits.

The drop features teams such as Astralis and Natus Vincere and will be available for purchase from November 10 at 5 p.m. Central European time.

Each piece has been designed to fit the style of the eight organizations, which include Astralis, NAVI, Team Liquid, NIP, ENCE, Team Vitality, Fnatic, and Evil Geniuses.

The team gloves are valued at 0.05 ETH ($220 at the time of writing) and are limited to a quantity of 30. The outfits are limited to 10 per team and will cost fans 0.15 ETH ($662 at the time of writing).

“The Immutable team has gaming in their DNA and we share the same vision for the future of NFTs,” said ESL’s SVP of global business development, Bernhard Mogk, at the time of their official NFT announcement. “In combination with a deep passion for the community, this is the only way to forge meaningful innovation in the space.

“We could not be more excited to launch on Immutable X, the best possible community-driven and fan-centric collectible platform to buy, collect and own some of the most memorable moments in EPT history.”