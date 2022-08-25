ESL signs new deal with GamingMalta until 2024 for CSGO Pro League

ESL has announced that it has extended its partnership with GamingMalta to host ESL Pro League in the Mediterranean island until Season 20.

The deal sees ESL bring top-tier CS:GO to Malta until the end of 2024, starting with the group stage of Pro League Season 16, which kicks off at the end of this month.

The ties between ESL and Gaming Malta, an independent non-profit foundation set up by the Government of Malta and by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA), go back to 2020. That summer, the two parties agreed to “a deep strategic partnership to foster and develop the Maltese esports community” after previously partnering for Pro League Season 11.

Malta was due to be the host location for both ESL Pro League events in 2021 before they were moved to an online format because of the global health crisis. ESL Pro League returned to a studio setting for Season 15 in March, but the tournament ended up being in Düsseldorf, Germany.

With the new agreement, ESL will bring both Conference Stage and Group Stage teams to Malta moving forward. (The Season 16 Conference Stage took place in Jönköping, Sweden, in June as part of DreamHack Summer.)

”The partnership with GamingMalta has shaped the ESL Pro League experience for CS:GO fans over the last two years and I am proud that it will continue to do so,” said Alex Inglot, Commissioner of ESL Pro League.

“It has grown to become an essential part of the League’s identity and we are looking forward to having the very best players in the world competing in the unique environment of this beautiful Mediterranean island.”

Meanwhile, ESL has said that the playoff stage of ESL Pro League Season 16 will be held in front of an audience in a venue created together with GamingMalta at the luxurious Salini Resort. Tickets for the event will go on sale on September 5.