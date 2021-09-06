ESL Pro League S14 groups highlights | Top 10 CSGO Plays

From ZywOo’s double no-scope to NAVI Perfecto’s ridiculous clutches, ESL Pro League Season 14 Group Stage was filled with incredible CSGO highlights.

While Olofmeister was trying in vain to drag FaZe back into contention, EliGe was making sure Team Liquid weren’t embarrassed like all the other NA teams in the tournament.

With so many insane CSGO plays to choose from, Dexerto compiled the very best from the ESL Pro League Season 14 Group Stage.

