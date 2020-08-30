ESL One Cologne 2020 Final Placements: Results in all regions

All four regions of ESL One Cologne have now wrapped up, as Heroic became surprise winners on the EU division by taking down Team Vitality in the Grand Final.

Outside of CS:GO Majors, no other event drums up the anticipation and prestige of ESL One Cologne. Always a highlight of the year, things will have to be different in 2020, due to ongoing global circumstances.

Advertisement

Because all matches will be played online, the event was split into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia and Oceania. The prize money was also divided among the regions, though not evenly, as regions with more teams have a greater share.

ESL One Cologne 2020 Final Placements

Europe

Position Team Prize money (USD) Pro Tour Points 1 Heroic $150,000 800 2 Team Vitality $50,000 550 3-4 G2 $25,000 375 3-4 NiP $25,000 375 5-8 CompLexity $11,500 220 5-8 OG $11,500 220 5-8 Astralis $11,500 220 5-8 Sprout $11,500 220 9-12 Natus Vincere $4,500 100 9-12 MAD Lions $4,500 100 9-12 Fnatic $4,500 100 9-12 FaZe Clan $4,500 100 13-16 BIG $2,750 25 13-16 Mousesports $2,750 25 13-16 Heretics $2,750 25 13-16 MiBR $2,750 25

North America

Position Team Prize money (USD) Pro Tour Points 1 Evil Geniuses $65,000 650 2 Team Liquid $30,000 425 3-4 Chaos EC $12,500 225 3-4 Furia $12,500 225 5-6 100 Thieves $5,000 90 5-6 Cloud9 $5,000 90 7-8 Astralis $2,500 - 7-8 Sprout $2,500 -

Asia

Position Team Prize money (USD) Pro Tour Points 1 TyLoo $10,000 250 2 ViCi $5,000 125 3 Invictus $2,500 50 4 Beyond $2,500 -

Oceania

Position Team Prize money (USD) Pro Tour Points 1 Renegades $10,000 250 2 Avant $5,000 125 3 ORDER $2,500 50 4 Cheifs ESC $2,500 -

Format

Both the EU (16 teams) and NA (8 teams) tournaments began with a Group Stage, to whittle the field down to eight and four teams respectively.

Advertisement

EU Groups

Group A Group B BIG Astralis Complexity FaZe Clan MAD Lions Fnatic Mousesports G2 Esports Na'Vi Heroic Ninjas in Pyjamas MiBR OG Heretics Sprout Vitality

NA Groups

Group A Group B 100 Thieves Cloud9 Chaos EC Evil Geniuses Furia Team Liquid Gen.G Triumph

Asia and Oceania didn't have a Group Stage, as there are only 4 teams in each total, instead going straight to the Playoffs.

ESL One Cologne 2020: Results

European Division

Group Stage

Date Round Match PST EST BST Aug 18 Group A (Upper Bracket R1) BIG 0-2 Sprout 6:00 AM 9:00 AM 2:00 PM OG 2-1 NiP 6:00 AM 9:00 AM 2:00 PM Aug 18 Group B (Upper Bracket R1) Vitality 2-0 Heretics 9:30 AM 12:30 PM 5:30 PM Fnatic 0-2 Astralis 9:30 AM 12:30 AM 5:30 PM Aug 19 Group A (Upper Bracket R1) NaVi 2-1 Mousesports 6:00 AM 9:00 AM 2:00 PM CompLexity 2-0 MAD Lions 6:00 AM 9:00 AM 2:00 PM Aug 19 Group A (Upper Bracket R1) FaZe Clan 0-2 Heroic 9:30 AM 12:30 PM 5:30 PM MIBR 0-2 G2 Esports 9:30 AM 12:30 PM 5:30 PM Aug 20 Group A (Lower Bracket R1) BIG 1-2 NiP 6:00 AM 9:00 AM 2:00 PM Group B (Lower Bracket R1) Heretics 1-2 Fnatic 9:30 AM 12:30 PM 5:30 PM Aug 21 Group A (Lower Bracket R1) Mousesports 0-2 MAD Lions 6:00 AM 9:00 AM 2:00 PM Group B (Lower Bracket R1) FaZe Clan 2-1 MiBR 9:30 AM 12:30 PM 5:30 PM Aug 22 Group A (Upper Bracket R2) Sprout 2-1 OG 6:00 AM 9:00 AM 2:00 PM Group B (Upper Bracket R2) Team Vitality 0-2 Astralis 9:30 AM 12:30 PM 5:30 PM Aug 23 Group A (Upper Bracket R2) NaVi 0-2 CompLexity 6:00 AM 9:00 AM 2:00 PM Group B (Upper Bracket R2) Heroic 1-2 G2 Esports 9:30 AM 12:30 PM 5:30 PM Aug 25 Group A (Lower Bracket R2) NiP 2-0 NaVi 6:00 AM 9:00 AM 2:00 PM Group B (Lower Bracket R2) Fnatic 0-2 Heroic 9:30 AM 12:30 PM 5:30 PM Aug 26 Group A (Lower Bracket R2) OG 2-0 MAD Lions 6:00 AM 9:00 AM 2:00 PM Group B (Lower Bracket R2) Team Vitality 2-0 FaZe Clan 9:30 AM 12:30 PM 5:30 PM

Playoffs

Date Round Match PST EST BST Aug 27 Quarter-finals CompLexity 0-2 Heroic 6:00 AM 9:00 AM 2:00 PM Sprout 0-2 Team Vitality 9:30 AM 12:30 PM 5:30 PM Aug 28 Quarter-finals G2 2-1 OG 6:00 AM 9:00 AM 2:00 PM Astralis 0-2 NiP 9:30 AM 12:30 AM 5:30 PM Aug 29 Semi-finals Heroic 2-1 G2 6:00 AM 9:00 AM 2:00 PM Team Vitality 2-0 NiP 9:30 AM 12:30 AM 5:30 PM Aug 30 Grand Final Heroic 3-0 Team Vitality 9:30 AM 12:30 AM 5:30 PM

North American Division

Group Stage

Date Round Match PST EST BST Aug 18 Group A Furia 0-2 Chaos EC 1:00 PM 4:00 PM 9:00 PM 100T 2-1 Gen.G 1:00 PM 4:00 PM 9:00 PM Aug 19 Group B EG 2-0 Triumph 1:00 PM 4:00 PM 9:00 PM Cloud9 1-2 Liquid 1:00 PM 4:00 PM 9:00 PM Aug 20 Group A Winners match EG 2-0 Liquid 1:00 PM 4:00 PM 9:00 PM Aug 21 Group B Winners match Chaos 2-1 100T 1:00 PM 4:00 PM 9:00 PM Aug 22 Group A Elimination match Furia 2-0 Gen.G 1:00 PM 4:00 PM 9:00 PM Aug 23 Group B Elimination match Triumph 1-2 Cloud9 1:00 PM 4:00 PM 9:00 PM Aug 25 Group A Decider match 100 Thieves 1-2 Furia 1:00 PM 4:00 PM 9:00 PM Aug 26 Group B Decider match Liquid 2-0 Cloud9 1:00 PM 4:00 PM 9:00 PM

Playoffs

Date Round Match PST EST BST Aug 27 Semi-finals Choas 0-2 Liquid (POSTPONED) 1:00 PM 4:00 PM 9:00 PM Aug 28 Semi-finals EG 2-0 Furia 1:00 PM 4:00 PM 9:00 PM Aug 29 Grand Final EG 3-2 Liquid 1:00 PM 4:00 PM 9:00 PM

Asia Division

Date Round Match PST EST BST Aug 25 Upper Bracket Round 1 TyLoo 2-0 Beyond 2:30 AM 5:30 AM 10:30 AM Aug 26 Upper Bracket Round 1 ViCi 2-1 Invictus 2:30 AM 5:30 AM 10:30 AM Aug 27 Lower Bracket Round 1 Beyond 1-2 Invictus 2:30 AM 5:30 AM 10:30 AM Aug 28 Upper Bracket Final TyLoo 2-1 ViCi 2:30 AM 5:30 AM 10:30 AM Aug 29 Lower Bracket Final Invictus 1-2 ViCi 2:30 AM 5:30 AM 10:30 AM Aug 30 Grand Final TyLoo* 3-1 ViCi 2:30 AM 5:30 AM 10:30 AM

*TyLoo started with a 1 map lead as winners bracket team.

Oceanic Division

Date Round Match PST EST BST Aug 25 Upper Bracket Round 1 Renegades 2-0 Chiefs ESC 23:00 PM 2:00 AM 7:00 AM Aug 26 Upper Bracket Round 1 Order 2-1 AVANT 23:00 PM 2:00 AM 7:00 AM Aug 27 Lower Bracket Round 1 AVANT 2-0 Chiefs ESC 23:00 PM 2:00 AM 7:00 AM Aug 28 Upper Bracket Final Renegades 2-0 Order 23:00 PM 2:00 AM 7:00 AM Aug 29 Lower Bracket Final Order 1-2 AVANT 23:00 PM 2:00 AM 7:00 AM Aug 30 Grand Final Renegades* 3-0 AVANT 23:00 PM 2:00 AM 7:00 AM

*Renegades started with a 1 map lead as winners bracket team.

Advertisement

Full schedule details are available on ESL official website for the event.