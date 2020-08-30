ESL One Cologne 2020 Final Placements: Results in all regions

All four regions of ESL One Cologne have now wrapped up, as Heroic became surprise winners on the EU division by taking down Team Vitality in the Grand Final.
Outside of CS:GO Majors, no other event drums up the anticipation and prestige of ESL One Cologne. Always a highlight of the year, things will have to be different in 2020, due to ongoing global circumstances.
Advertisement
Because all matches will be played online, the event was split into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia and Oceania. The prize money was also divided among the regions, though not evenly, as regions with more teams have a greater share.
Unfortunately, there was no LAN component to ESL One Cologne this year.
ESL One Cologne 2020 Final Placements
Europe
Position
Team
Prize money (USD)
Pro Tour Points
1
Heroic
$150,000
800
2
Team Vitality
$50,000
550
3-4
G2
$25,000
375
3-4
NiP
$25,000
375
5-8
CompLexity
$11,500
220
5-8
OG
$11,500
220
5-8
Astralis
$11,500
220
5-8
Sprout
$11,500
220
9-12
Natus Vincere
$4,500
100
9-12
MAD Lions
$4,500
100
9-12
Fnatic
$4,500
100
9-12
FaZe Clan
$4,500
100
13-16
BIG
$2,750
25
13-16
Mousesports
$2,750
25
13-16
Heretics
$2,750
25
13-16
MiBR
$2,750
25
North America
Position
Team
Prize money (USD)
Pro Tour Points
1
Evil Geniuses
$65,000
650
2
Team Liquid
$30,000
425
3-4
Chaos EC
$12,500
225
3-4
Furia
$12,500
225
5-6
100 Thieves
$5,000
90
5-6
Cloud9
$5,000
90
7-8
Astralis
$2,500
-
7-8
Sprout
$2,500
-
Asia
Position
Team
Prize money (USD)
Pro Tour Points
1
TyLoo
$10,000
250
2
ViCi
$5,000
125
3
Invictus
$2,500
50
4
Beyond
$2,500
-
Oceania
Position
Team
Prize money (USD)
Pro Tour Points
1
Renegades
$10,000
250
2
Avant
$5,000
125
3
ORDER
$2,500
50
4
Cheifs ESC
$2,500
-
Format
Both the EU (16 teams) and NA (8 teams) tournaments began with a Group Stage, to whittle the field down to eight and four teams respectively.
Advertisement
EU Groups
Group A
Group B
BIG
Astralis
Complexity
FaZe Clan
MAD Lions
Fnatic
Mousesports
G2 Esports
Na'Vi
Heroic
Ninjas in Pyjamas
MiBR
OG
Heretics
Sprout
Vitality
NA Groups
Group A
Group B
100 Thieves
Cloud9
Chaos EC
Evil Geniuses
Furia
Team Liquid
Gen.G
Triumph
Asia and Oceania didn't have a Group Stage, as there are only 4 teams in each total, instead going straight to the Playoffs.
ESL One Cologne 2020: Results
European Division
Group Stage
Date
Round
Match
PST
EST
BST
Aug 18
Group A (Upper Bracket R1)
BIG 0-2 Sprout
6:00 AM
9:00 AM
2:00 PM
OG 2-1 NiP
6:00 AM
9:00 AM
2:00 PM
Aug 18
Group B (Upper Bracket R1)
Vitality 2-0 Heretics
9:30 AM
12:30 PM
5:30 PM
Fnatic 0-2 Astralis
9:30 AM
12:30 AM
5:30 PM
Aug 19
Group A (Upper Bracket R1)
NaVi 2-1 Mousesports
6:00 AM
9:00 AM
2:00 PM
CompLexity 2-0 MAD Lions
6:00 AM
9:00 AM
2:00 PM
Aug 19
Group A (Upper Bracket R1)
FaZe Clan 0-2 Heroic
9:30 AM
12:30 PM
5:30 PM
MIBR 0-2 G2 Esports
9:30 AM
12:30 PM
5:30 PM
Aug 20
Group A (Lower Bracket R1)
BIG 1-2 NiP
6:00 AM
9:00 AM
2:00 PM
Group B (Lower Bracket R1)
Heretics 1-2 Fnatic
9:30 AM
12:30 PM
5:30 PM
Aug 21
Group A (Lower Bracket R1)
Mousesports 0-2 MAD Lions
6:00 AM
9:00 AM
2:00 PM
Group B (Lower Bracket R1)
FaZe Clan 2-1 MiBR
9:30 AM
12:30 PM
5:30 PM
Aug 22
Group A (Upper Bracket R2)
Sprout 2-1 OG
6:00 AM
9:00 AM
2:00 PM
Group B (Upper Bracket R2)
Team Vitality 0-2 Astralis
9:30 AM
12:30 PM
5:30 PM
Aug 23
Group A (Upper Bracket R2)
NaVi 0-2 CompLexity
6:00 AM
9:00 AM
2:00 PM
Group B (Upper Bracket R2)
Heroic 1-2 G2 Esports
9:30 AM
12:30 PM
5:30 PM
Aug 25
Group A (Lower Bracket R2)
NiP 2-0 NaVi
6:00 AM
9:00 AM
2:00 PM
Group B (Lower Bracket R2)
Fnatic 0-2 Heroic
9:30 AM
12:30 PM
5:30 PM
Aug 26
Group A (Lower Bracket R2)
OG 2-0 MAD Lions
6:00 AM
9:00 AM
2:00 PM
Group B (Lower Bracket R2)
Team Vitality 2-0 FaZe Clan
9:30 AM
12:30 PM
5:30 PM
Playoffs
Date
Round
Match
PST
EST
BST
Aug 27
Quarter-finals
CompLexity 0-2 Heroic
6:00 AM
9:00 AM
2:00 PM
Sprout 0-2 Team Vitality
9:30 AM
12:30 PM
5:30 PM
Aug 28
Quarter-finals
G2 2-1 OG
6:00 AM
9:00 AM
2:00 PM
Astralis 0-2 NiP
9:30 AM
12:30 AM
5:30 PM
Aug 29
Semi-finals
Heroic 2-1 G2
6:00 AM
9:00 AM
2:00 PM
Team Vitality 2-0 NiP
9:30 AM
12:30 AM
5:30 PM
Aug 30
Grand Final
Heroic 3-0 Team Vitality
9:30 AM
12:30 AM
5:30 PM
North American Division
Group Stage
Date
Round
Match
PST
EST
BST
Aug 18
Group A
Furia 0-2 Chaos EC
1:00 PM
4:00 PM
9:00 PM
100T 2-1 Gen.G
1:00 PM
4:00 PM
9:00 PM
Aug 19
Group B
EG 2-0 Triumph
1:00 PM
4:00 PM
9:00 PM
Cloud9 1-2 Liquid
1:00 PM
4:00 PM
9:00 PM
Aug 20
Group A Winners match
EG 2-0 Liquid
1:00 PM
4:00 PM
9:00 PM
Aug 21
Group B Winners match
Chaos 2-1 100T
1:00 PM
4:00 PM
9:00 PM
Aug 22
Group A Elimination match
Furia 2-0 Gen.G
1:00 PM
4:00 PM
9:00 PM
Aug 23
Group B Elimination match
Triumph 1-2 Cloud9
1:00 PM
4:00 PM
9:00 PM
Aug 25
Group A Decider match
100 Thieves 1-2 Furia
1:00 PM
4:00 PM
9:00 PM
Aug 26
Group B Decider match
Liquid 2-0 Cloud9
1:00 PM
4:00 PM
9:00 PM
Playoffs
Date
Round
Match
PST
EST
BST
Aug 27
Semi-finals
Choas 0-2 Liquid (POSTPONED)
1:00 PM
4:00 PM
9:00 PM
Aug 28
Semi-finals
EG 2-0 Furia
1:00 PM
4:00 PM
9:00 PM
Aug 29
Grand Final
EG 3-2 Liquid
1:00 PM
4:00 PM
9:00 PM
Asia Division
Date
Round
Match
PST
EST
BST
Aug 25
Upper Bracket Round 1
TyLoo 2-0 Beyond
2:30 AM
5:30 AM
10:30 AM
Aug 26
Upper Bracket Round 1
ViCi 2-1 Invictus
2:30 AM
5:30 AM
10:30 AM
Aug 27
Lower Bracket Round 1
Beyond 1-2 Invictus
2:30 AM
5:30 AM
10:30 AM
Aug 28
Upper Bracket Final
TyLoo 2-1 ViCi
2:30 AM
5:30 AM
10:30 AM
Aug 29
Lower Bracket Final
Invictus 1-2 ViCi
2:30 AM
5:30 AM
10:30 AM
Aug 30
Grand Final
TyLoo* 3-1 ViCi
2:30 AM
5:30 AM
10:30 AM
*TyLoo started with a 1 map lead as winners bracket team.
Oceanic Division
Date
Round
Match
PST
EST
BST
Aug 25
Upper Bracket Round 1
Renegades 2-0 Chiefs ESC
23:00 PM
2:00 AM
7:00 AM
Aug 26
Upper Bracket Round 1
Order 2-1 AVANT
23:00 PM
2:00 AM
7:00 AM
Aug 27
Lower Bracket Round 1
AVANT 2-0 Chiefs ESC
23:00 PM
2:00 AM
7:00 AM
Aug 28
Upper Bracket Final
Renegades 2-0 Order
23:00 PM
2:00 AM
7:00 AM
Aug 29
Lower Bracket Final
Order 1-2 AVANT
23:00 PM
2:00 AM
7:00 AM
Aug 30
Grand Final
Renegades* 3-0 AVANT
23:00 PM
2:00 AM
7:00 AM
*Renegades started with a 1 map lead as winners bracket team.