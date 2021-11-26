EliGE: “NIP Are Too EASY to Disrupt!” BLAST CSGO Interview

EliGE and adreN joined Dexerto after Liquid’s win over NIP to discuss exactly how Stewie2k, NAF, Grim, and FalleN took down dev1ce, es3tag, and the rest of Ninjas in Pyjamas.

Team Liquid pulled off an incredible upset over NIP at the 2021 BLAST Premier Fall Final, but EliGE said it wasn’t a surprise to the players themselves.

AdreN added that Liquid players had the benefit of more experience in elimination situations, which was why their win wasn’t a shocker, though it seemed that way from the outside. Liquid will face Heroic on November 27 and EliGE said they’re ready to cause more upsets at the BLAST Fall Finals.