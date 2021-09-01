EG need a new roster! Richard Lewis Reacts

Evil Geniuses have had incredible talent on their CSGO roster in the last couple of years, but something hasn’t been clicking – and Richard Lewis thinks it’s time to hit reset.

With exceptional talent in every role, there’s plenty of reasons to root for EG. Unfortunately, they haven’t been performing, leading to early event exits like their latest in the ESL Pro League Season 14.

This team has all the components it needs to be a formidable team, but it just hasn’t been working for EG. One of NA’s last great CSGO teams has been hurting, and it’ll be interesting to see where they go from here.

