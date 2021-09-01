denis shares future plans after leaving Sprout: “Still looking to stay in CS:GO”

Denis ‘denis’ Howell has said that he still wants to compete after leaving Sprout at the end of August. “I’m motivated to reach my goals,” he stressed.

The German player is currently considering his options after the expiry of his contract with Sprout. He spent the final month of his long tenure with the organization on the bench as the team picked up Rasmus ‘⁠raalz⁠’ Steensborg from Lyngby Vikings.

Denis, 27, donned Sprout’s colors for almost four years across two spells, helping the team to win multiple domestic titles and to become a regular in the top 30 of HLTV’s world rankings.

Prior to his tenure with Sprout, denis notably played for mousesports between 2015 and 2017. It was with that team that he enjoyed the most successful period of his career – attending several international events, including five consecutive Majors.

With his future up in the air, denis stressed he has no plans to retire and that he still believes he has plenty to offer teams in need of an experienced player.

“I’m still looking to stay in CS:GO and I’m motivated to reach my goals,” he told Dexerto. “I’ve always been kind of a supportive caller in most of my teams, so I am also open to being an in-game leader.

“Any team interested in working with me can contact me directly on Twitter.”