Daps: The Outcast CSGO Leader Who Always Comes Back Stronger

When it comes to the best CS:GO players of all time, not many people would put Damian 'daps' Steele into their list. However, in terms of North American players, there are few who can do it as well as daps. Daps is a Canadian Counter Strike: Global Offensive player who currently represents Gen.G. Here, we take a look at how the immensely talented in-game leader has moved around so many times, despite being renowned as one of the best in-game leaders to ever play the game. Pair this with an inherent fragging ability, and the Canadian should be a part of any top American roster. However, barring a three-year stint on NRG – including time as a coach – he has struggled to find a long-term home. Advertisement

From Denial to Liquid, the Canadian went onto represent Elevate, OpTic Gaming and Cloud9, before ultimately settling on Gen.G in December 2019. This is where he remains, impressing with a first-place finish at DreamHack Anaheim Open 2020.

Whether Gen.G can truly compete with the best of the best remains up in the air, and whether daps will be there for the contest is another matter altogether.

Here, we break down the 26-year-old's turbulent career, and take a look at why his reputation as a natural in-game leader has not wavered, even as his performances have.