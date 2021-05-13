CSGO's Colossus: What happened to Cloud9's savior? - Dexerto

North American Counter-Strike fans remember the day Cloud9 captured the Boston ELEAGUE 2018 Major. It was the region’s first such accolade, but later became the pinnacle of C9 CSGO before its fall.

The ELEAGUE Major gave hope to a region that better days were ahead for C9. But the team was already crumbling at the seams even before capturing its highest honor.

After many failed attempts to keep the boys in blue relevant, the org nuked its roster a few times, eventually creating the Colossus.

The project would also stumble soon after forming, adding another chapter before C9 CSGO’s demise.

