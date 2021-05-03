CSGO community shocked after Team Liquid part ways with coach Moses - Dexerto

Team Liquid have announced that Jason ‘Moses’ O’Toole – head coach, former pro, and longtime Counter-Strike figure – has left the organization, throwing their fanbase for a loop in the process.

Team Liquid’s CSGO team is going to be on the lookout for a new coach after they announced the departure of Moses on May 3.

This comes on the heels of Liquid’s 0-2 loss to Dignitas that eliminated them from the BLAST Premier: Spring Showdown 2021 but kept them out of contention for the $425,000 BLAST Spring Finals.

Under Moses, the team had a combined 36-22 series record and fell short of 1st place standings in all competitions.

Today we say farewell to @MosesGG. Moses, you were a rock for the team when we most needed it, an amazing communicator with the TLCS fam, and an endless source of energy for the squad. Thank you for everything you gave to us and continue giving to the CS community. pic.twitter.com/xuMeQfyKKC — Team Liquid CSGO (@TeamLiquidCS) May 3, 2021

CSGO fans confused by Team Liquid dropping Moses

Whether it was his choice to leave or not, fans are confused by the decision that removes Moses from the head coach position.

It was a surprise when TL parted with Eric ‘adreN’ Hoag after their successful 2019 campaign and now Moses’ departure in the hectic nature of the online era has had the same sort of effect.

Wait? Huh? I didnt see this coming if I’m honest. Imma miss his top tier reactions in the background — SeaTorio (@Sea_Torio) May 3, 2021

Wait. Am I dreaming? Seems kinda outta the blue. Especially seeing as they seem to be on the rise? — H0stile (@AmH0stile) May 3, 2021

your time at TL was pretty awesome Jason! really sorry to see you leave, but can we get to hear you commentating at LAN again at least? — Bill (@billb124) May 3, 2021

AdreN linked to Team Liquid reunion

Shortly after Moses’ departure, HLTV reported that adreN is expected to return to Team Liquid soon.

This will be his third stint with Liquid, second as a coach, and will reinstate leadership that saw TL as the top ranked team in the world years ago.

Team Liquid have been making changes to their CSGO lineup since Nick ‘⁠nitr0’ Cannella departed. So the org could test tried-and-true methods with a coach they’ve had success with before.

Team Liquid 2021 CSGO roster