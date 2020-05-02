CS:GO star s1mple’s Porsche found badly damaged by vandals

CS:GO star Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev’s Porsche Panamera GTS was revealed to be severely damaged by vandals on May 1.

S1mple is one of the most popular CS:GO players in the world and his mechanical skill and talent has led him to incredible success both on and off the server.

However, it was revealed that one of the Na’Vi pro’s prized possessions, his black 2018 Porsche Panamera GTS, was severely vandalized on the night of May 1.

S1mple had revealed earlier in the year that he had only recently picked up the new Porsche after selling his old Audi for an upgrade.

While many details remain unknown, the Porsche was found in a Kiev paid-parking garage with both rear-view mirrors and front headlights completely removed as well as damage to the body, as shown in a post by dtp.Kiev.ua on Instagram.

The page that posted the images also suggested that the car could have been vandalized for parking in a spot reserved for disabled people, but this was denied by s1mple's brother, Alexey Kostyliev.

Kostyliev, who is also creative director at Na’Vi, responded to the post, claiming that the car was not parked there before it was vandalized.

He added that it had been parked closer to the guard and was likely moved to the disabled parking spot after it was initially damaged.

"They moved to a disabled place after, closer to the guard, the guard asked," he explained, "someone tried to pull out the headlights and took off the rear-view mirrors and beat the car."

Until further details are shared, it is still unclear who the vandals were and their motivations behind the severe damage.

s1mple himself is yet to comment publicly on the situation that occurred on May 1, although he is set to compete against Virtus Pro in the ESL Road to Rio tomorrow.