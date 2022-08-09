CSGO star s1mple praises Mirage, calls for Train return to map pool

NAVI prodigy Aleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev has come out in defense of Mirage, while sharing his opinion that Train should return to CS:GO’s active duty map pool.

The map pool in CS:GO competitions has been a hot topic in the scene for the past 24 hours following the full release of Tuscan, one of the most popular maps back in CS 1.6.

On Twitter, Cloud9’s Abay ‘HObbit’ Khasenov called for the removal of Mirage, the only map that has been in the active map pool since CS:GO was released in 2012, and the return of Cobblestone, with several players and community figures weighing in on the discussion.

Valve s1mple said that Mirage’s detractors “know nothing about CS”

NAVI’s Viktor ‘sdy’ Orudzhev described Mirage as “the worst map in the pool”, prompting an immediate reaction from teammate s1mple, who came out in defense of the map.

“All those who think Mirage should be removed know nothing about CS,” s1mple wrote. “sdy still has the chance to understand that it’s the best map to outplay your opponent, win eco rounds, etc., and where it’s not that easy to win 2v5 like on Inferno B site.”

Mirage remains the most popular map in CS:GO matchmaking, accounting for almost 30% of all games played during the first six months of 2022, according to analytics platform Leetify.

Questioned by British player Owen ‘smooya’ Butterfield about which map should be removed instead, s1mple said “the least played map”. He then praised Train, which made way for Ancient in the active duty map pool in May 2021.

“I just want Train back,” s1mple wrote. “I have no clue why they removed this f**king great map, great on T and CT sides.”

s1mple’s comments should come as no surprise, considering that Train and Mirage are statistically his best maps (1.30 and 1.29 HLTV rating, respectively). Vertigo (0.97) is his Achilles’ heel, but it should be noted that he has only played the map twice in his career.