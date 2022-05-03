CSGO superstar s1mple makes Forbes ’30 Under 30′ alongside Ibai, mimi, more

CSGO superstar Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev made the 30 Under 30 list alongside Twitch star Ibai, G2’s Michaela ‘mimi’ Lintrup, and Team Heretics’ founders on Forbes Europe 2022 Sports & Games category.

The Forbes shortlist highlights industries figures under 30 years of age who’ve impacted their respective field or have made a name for themselves through accomplishments and success in their career. The new class joins esports/streaming figures from previous 30 Under 30 lists like Pokimane, Jason ‘WildTurtle’ Tran, Ninja, and many more.

Other legends from esports have featured on Forbes’ list such as Nicolai ‘dev1ce’ Reedtz (2020) and Luke ‘Perkz’ Perkovic (2021), Mathieu ‘ZywOo’ Herbaut (2021).

Now s1mple, who’s recent past includes capturing his first CSGO Major trophy and separately delivering a powerful message of peace amid the conflict in his native country, has been recognized as an industry leader.

Former CSGO and current Valorant pro Michaela ‘mimi’ Lintrup was also featured in the Sports & Games category for her achievements as a content creator and player for G2 Esports.

Among players were also a few executives at the helm of growing brands who’ve recently made waves in League of Legends, CSGO, or other aspects of the business.

Org founders for major esports teams like Team Vitality and Team Heretics also made the list, alongside KOI Esports owner and popular Twitch stream Ibai Llanos.

Forbes’ Sports & Games category covers a wide net of talent that includes football phenoms like Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappé and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah to games industry shakers at Electronic Arts and Square Enix.

From NBA players to the minds working inside of TikTok, take a look at the full list of the Forbes Europe 2022 Sports & Games members below.

Forbes 30 Under 30 Europe Sports & Games 2022: