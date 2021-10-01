CSGO Pros Reveal How Good s1mple Really Is!

When it comes to crowning the greatest CSGO player of all time, there’s only one candidate and that’s Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev, but what’s it like playing against NAVI’s superstar?

While there seems to be very little debate over s1mple’s title as the best CSGO player of all time, it’s hard to know how skilled he truly is unless you’ve played against him.

Luckily, we spoke to a set of players who have, with karrigan, dev1ce, tabseN, and NiKo all revealing why s1mple is so hard to face.

Discover More: Complexity Are Cursed! Richard Lewis Reacts