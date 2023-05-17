CSGO pro nawwk fires jab at NIP after Major ‘revenge’: “Karma sure does exist”

Apeks AWPer Tim ‘nawwk’ Jonasson couldn’t help but take a jab at Ninjas in Pyjamas after knocking out his former team from the BLAST Paris Major.

The Swedish AWPer played an important role as Apeks beat NIP 2-0 to book a spot in the playoff stage of the Paris Major and knock the Ninjas out of the tournament.

For nawwk, it was personal. The 25-year-old had to make way for Nicolai ‘dev1ce’ Reedtz when NIP signed the Danish superstar in April 2021, and spent eight months on the bench before finally joining Apeks.

In May 2022, Dexerto revealed that NIP were embroiled in a dispute with current and former CS:GO players over outstanding sticker money from the canceled 2020 Rio Major. nawwk was reportedly set to take legal action against NIP, who were the only organization that did not pay the players their share of the sticker sales, according to the Counter-Strike Professional Players’ Association (CSPPA).

Minutes after his team eliminated NIP from the Major, nawwk aimed a dig at NIP, saying: “Karma sure does exit.”

His tweet prompted responses from many community figures and fellow pro players, including dev1ce. The Danish player, who also had a turbulent tenure with NIP, tweeted a crown emoji.

Joakim ‘jkaem’ Myrbostad, who also plays for Apeks, wrote: “I can guarantee you will get sticker money this time, brother.”

Apeks will face Team Liquid on Friday in the tournament’s quarter-finals in a rematch of May 8’s Challenger Stage game, which the European team won 16-12.