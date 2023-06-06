CSGO pro allegedly defrauded teammates by gambling their skins away

An Asian CS:GO pro has found himself in hot water after allegedly gambling away skins borrowed from his teammates. His team claims that the player has confessed to the scheme.

Team NKT, a Thai esports organization founded in 2021, announced on June 5 that Azbayar ‘Senzu’ Munkhbold had been “found guilty of a fraud scheme that affected our players and management earlier this year.”

With no more details provided, the CS:GO community began to speculate what the young player, who is just 16 years old, had done. NTK added that Senzu had “confessed to his actions” and that it was now “working diligently with all parties involved to resolve this matter.”

And on June 6, NKT veteran Hansel ‘BnTeT’ Ferdinand revealed that Senzu gambled away CS:GO skins that his teammates had lent him. “He then attempted to lie to us and avoid paying us back,” said BnTeT, one of the most respected Asian players in CS:GO.

It remains unclear when exactly Senzu gambled away the skins and whether this played a role in his benching from the team, in April. Some skins in CS:GO have very high prices, often reaching into the thousands, or even tens of thousands, of dollars.

According to NKT, Senzu remains under contract, but the organization is willing to entertain offers for the player, who is regarded as one of Mongolia’s top prospects.

Prior to joining NKT, an international team with players from multiple countries, in December 2022, he played for a number of Mongolian sides, such as The Black Company, The Shine and The MongolZ.

“Another blow for Asian CS,” said Australian commentator Jordan ‘Elfishguy’ Mays.