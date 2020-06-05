CS:GO players ranked by prize winnings

CS:GO pros have collectively earned around $96 million dollars since its inception in 2012 but which players have earned the most on independently?

The top five players on this list won't shock you as the Astralis teams that won three consecutive majors lead the rankings. At the top, we have the clutch minister Andreas 'Xyp9x' Højsleth closely followed by long time teammate Peter 'dupreeh' Rasmussen.

Next up is their main AWPer Nicolai 'dev1ce' Reedtz in third with the mastermind IGL Lukas 'gla1ve' Rossander in fourth. Rounding out the Danish org's dominance of the chart, Emil 'Magisk' Reif sits in fifth.