CS:GO player dresses up as a woman to play female only tournament

A competitive CS:GO player was found to have dressed up as a woman in an attempt compete in Lenovo’s Legion of Valkyrie event – a female-only tournament.

Lenovo’s Legion of Valkyrie event featured an all-female online CS:GO tournament where 32 teams get the chance to compete for a $1,000 prize pool.

The tournament had implemented preventive measures to prevent identity fraud and stop males from competing, such as requiring players to play with a camera on during their matches.

Despite the countermeasures that were in place, one male player still fancied his chances and dressed up with a wig in an attempt to fool the tournament organizer and referees.

The player wore a convincing black wig, glasses, and even a face mask while playing. However, despite somewhat looking the part, he was quickly found out after lowering the mask ahead of the games.

Screenshots of the bizarre incident were shared by PanYijingFlora, who highlighted the gamer’s disguise attempt with a series of images.

Lenovo's female CSGO event requires players to play with the camera on. But someone was found to be a guy with a wig LMAOOOOO pic.twitter.com/OvDHf1z2pS — Flora ୧⍤⃝? ??? (@PanYijingFlora) May 19, 2020

While face masks have been seen more frequently as of late with the ongoing health crisis, the tournament refs had still suspected something peculiar and seemingly instructed him, in Discord messages, to lower the face mask ahead of the match.

Some viewers criticized the player for attempting to cheat the tournament's rules, with one fan even labeling him a “disgrace.”

While it is unclear what transpired following his attempt to compete in the event, the male CS:GO player and his team did not make it out of the first round, according to the bracket, likely disqualified from the event.