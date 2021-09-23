CSGO Operation Riptide missions: Weekly objectives and rewards

Operation Riptide is here in CS:GO with some fresh new content for players. The best way to get through it all is by buying the battle pass and playing the weekly missions. Here’s what you need to do to grind out those sweet rewards.

Okay, you’ve hopped on (or reinstalled) CS:GO to play Operation Riptide ⁠— with all its new maps, skins, game modes, and even the Riot Shield added to Hostage mode.

You’ve bought your battle pass, and you’re keen to try out everything. What’s the best way to do that? By playing the weekly missions.

Each week, Valve will drop a new set of missions for players to complete. They typically take you around bits of the new content. With those missions, you can earn some pretty sweet rewards (if you have the pass). Here’s how it all works.

How do missions work in CSGO Operation Riptide?

Like we said just before, each week during CS:GO’s Operation Riptide there’ll be a new set of around six to eight missions for players to complete.

You can complete the missions with or without the battle pass. However, you won’t be able to earn any rewards (see: stars) unless you cough up some cash. These stars can be cashed in for in-game rewards, including Agent and Weapon skins, and Riptide cases.

You can earn a maximum of 10 stars a week, but the missions will last the length of the event ⁠— so space them out so you get the maximum return.

CSGO Operation Riptide missions

Below are the missions you can complete each week during Operation Riptide.

We will keep this updated as the event progresses, so be sure to return every Tuesday for the new objectives!

Week 1: Shark Week