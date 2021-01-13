 How to complete CSGO Operation Broken Fang Week 7 missions - Dexerto
CS:GO

How to complete CSGO Operation Broken Fang Week 7 missions

Published: 13/Jan/2021 6:59

by Andrew Amos
Nuke in CS:GO
Valve

Operation Broken Fang

A new week means new missions for CS:GO players in Operation Broken Fang. With 11 stars on offer, you best get cracking if you want to hit that Diamond coin.

The halfway point of Operation Broken Fang is almost upon us. The expansion was an early Christmas present for CS:GO players with a host of new content, most of which can be accessible through these missions.

These events are meant to give players a chance to test out new content, as well as play around a few modes they might not otherwise. Week 7 is definitely going to have some players excited ⁠— especially if you’re a fan of Nuke and running around with SMGs.

CSGO Operation Broken Fang Week 6
Valve
Want that Diamond coin? Time to dust off the SMGs this week in CS:GO.

CS:GO Operation Broken Fang Week 7 missions

The seventh week of missions in Broken Fang revolve around those two things ⁠— the map Nuke, and SMGs. Three of the four missions can be completed on Nuke across Competitive, Guardian, and Deathmatch modes.

The other one, you’ll need to hop into Arms Race and dash around with SMGs once you work your way up to them to get kills. They’re pretty straight forward missions, and should only take you a couple of games in either mode to complete.

  • No Plan Survives First Contact: Win rounds in Competitive: Nuke
    • 7 rounds: 1 star
    • 15 rounds: 2 stars
    • 20 rounds: 3 stars
  • When In Doubt, Use More Bullets: Get 20 SMG kills in Guardian: Nuke. 2 stars.
  • Keep Your Friends Close…: Get SMG kills in Deathmatch: Defusal Group Delta
    • 20 kills: 1 star
    • 40 kills: 2 stars
    • 60 kills: 3 stars
  • ...And Your Enemies Closer: Get SMG kills in Arms Race.
    • 4 kills: 1 star
    • 8 kills: 2 stars
    • 12 kills: 3 stars

With 11 stars on total, you can get ever closer to that elusive Diamond coin. Better yet, you can cash them in for some in-game rewards like agent and weapon skins.

While there’s no timer on these missions, you’ll want to get them done before the weekly refresh on January 19. Given you can only earn 10 stars a week towards your Diamond coin, getting them done on time will make sure you can have that in your inventory by Week 10.

CS:GO

Best CSGO mouse, keyboard, headphones that the pros are using

Published: 13/Jan/2021 4:27

by Alan Bernal
csgo best mouse keyboard monitor
Valve / Zowie / Logitech

The top players in CSGO know a thing or two about the right peripherals to have in order to get an edge in the popular Valve shooter, and here’s what they’ve been using so far in 2021.

Whether you’re trying to pick up a new mouse from a longtime trusted brand or want to experiment with a peripheral from a new player in the industry, there are a lot of things to consider when buying new gear.

Counter-Strike players are always looking to strike that perfect balance between comfort, price, and, of course, features. But the pool of options isn’t exactly small.

There are dozens of companies, who each have dozens of options in most price points. It’s why some people like to take a short cut and simply opt for what the pros are using in their setup.

Esports database, ProSettings, compiled what they’ve recorded from the competitive CSGO community and are starting to see different equipment being used in everything ranging from mouses to keyboards.

Although the year is short and new releases are sure to change some of these featured in the rankings, there are early trends for what professionals are carrying.

Here’s the breakdown:

Mouse

  1. Zowie EC
  2. Logitech G Pro Wireless
  3. Zowie FK
  4. Logitech G Pro X Superlight

best csgo mouse

Keyboard

  1. HyperX Alloy FPS (+FPS Pro)
  2. XTRFY K2 RGB
  3. Logitech G Pro X
  4. Razer Blackwidow

best csgo keyboards

Headset

  1. HyperX Cloud II
  2. Logitech G Pro X
  3. HyperX Cloud Alpha
  4. Sennheiser GSP 600

best headsets csgo pc

Monitors

  1. Zowie XL2546
  2. Zowie XL2540
  3. Zowie XL2546K
  4. ASUS PG259QN

best monitor csgo pc

Mousepads

  1. SteelSeries QCK Heavy
  2. Zowie G-SR
  3. Zowie G-SR-SE
  4. Logitech G640

best mousepads for pc csgo

As far as which one is best for you, there’s no better test than getting to use the equipment in person. But since that might be difficult for many, then you can at least get a cheat sheet for what the top tier players are already using.

ProSettings said that in some categories, like mousepads, some of these stats could be attributed to what people are already used to.

Regardless, if you are on the market for your next upgrade or simply don’t know where to start researching for the best CSGO gear you can get, then it’s good to see what the pros are taking into their games.