CSGO May 4 update revitalizes kill feed, adds Inferno 1v1 map & more

A new update is live for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. The May 4 patch included a long-awaited change to the kill feed, a new Wingman 1v1 map for Inferno, and some major updates to Chlorine.

The latest patch for CS:GO may not have major gameplay implications, unless you’ve been queuing up a lot of Chlorine recently.

However, there’s some nice quality of life changes on the way. From the kill feed update, to new 1v1 arenas for Wingman, and select bug fixes, the May 4 update is still noteworthy.

Today we're adding kill feed icons for blind kills, kills through smoke, and no scope sniper kills; all kill feed icons feature the bullet on the same line. We're also adding a 1v1 arena for Inferno and more.

CS:GO kill feed now includes blind kills, smoke kills, and no scopes

Ever wanted to rub the salt in the wounds of your opponent after landing a dirty no-scope? Well, CS:GO has got your back now. The kill feed has been updated with new icons indicating how players were handed their death.

Getting a kill while blind, through smoke, or no-scoped with the AWP or Scout will add some extra flavor to the killfeed from May 4 onwards.

Blinded: Eye with cross through it.

Smoked: Cloud of smoke with bullet.

No-scope: Scope with cross through it.

This is on top of flash assists, which were added to CS:GO in 2019. While one could argue the feed could be getting a bit cluttered, the flex is probably worth it.

Inferno 1v1 warmup map added to Wingman

Inferno has become the fifth map on the Wingman roster to get a 1v1 warmup arena. The patch notes haven’t opened up about where the warmup zone on the map is, however.

It joins Train, Vertigo, Nuke, and Overpass as maps with the special arenas. Players can duel with their duo partner in the Wingman warmup arenas when they queue up for their matches. Commonly, the arenas are on a designated bombsite, but sometimes an entirely new zone is created for the 1v1 maps.

Inferno isn’t the only map in line for a 1v1 warmup map though. Cache map designer Shawn ‘FMPONE’ Snelling has pushed some through to the Workshop, and it'll only be a matter of time until they're added to the game.

1v1 Arenas are now available on Wingman Cache

Outside of the kill feed and Inferno 1v1 map, numerous changes were shipped to Chlorine. One of CS:GO’s newest maps hasn’t found its way into the competitive pool yet, but with these changes it’s well on its way.

Servers will also now kick players who’s game memory files aren’t present on the game’s server. This will stop people from booting up custom games to remove certain textures from maps.

You can read the full CS:GO May 4 update patch notes below.

CS:GO May 4 update patch notes

Gameplay

Added kill feed icons for blind shooter, kills through smoke, and no scope sniper kills; all kill feed icons feature the bullet on the same line.

When spawn immunity time is set to a negative value then spawning players will not have immunity even during warmup period.

Fully disabled player immunity in 1v1 Wingman warmup period arenas, and added logic to clear blood decals for each encounter.

sv_pure servers will now kick clients that have loaded asset files into game memory from files not present on game server filesystem.

UI

Fixed showing observed player crosshair in the editor menu.

Fixed strings on crosshair import dialog being truncated in some languages.

Fixed crosshair codes storing incorrect values for values out of range.

Maps

Chlorine

Tweaked ambient color light to make it bluer.

Made bombsite A plant zone bigger.

Fixed bombstuck spots on A bombsite pillars.

Removed bamboo fence near CT upper on A bombsite.

Added bamboo fence near T main on A upper, moving the gap closer to the tank.

Added bamboo fence near big rock on A upper to cut direct line of sight from CT upper to T main entrance.

Added light source on lazy river tunnel near CT spawn.

Added bamboo fence on the back of CT main entrance to A bombsite for better visibility.

Tweaked textures in lazy river tunnel and connector to make them more vibrant.

Added light source on B upper.

Tweaked lazy river texture to make it brighter.

Added cover for T’s on middle.

Removed a head peek angle from CT mid to A bombsite.

Fixed pixel boost on B bombsite.

Made main lights on B bombsite brighter.

Fixed see through stairs near CT spawn.

Fixed wooden door on B being bangable.

Added bamboo fence near tank on B bombsite.

Removed water from lazy river at CT spawn.

Tweaked sky box to be less purple.

Added bambo fences in high traffic areas for better player model contrast.

Removed foliage models in some places.

Optimization.

Updated radar image.

Misc