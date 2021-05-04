CSGO May 3 patch notes: Ancient replaces Train in Active Duty, new 360 Stats feature - Dexerto

CS:GO’s May 3 patch marks the end of Operation Broken Fang. Valve are making some big changes, permanently adding the Premier stat tracker feature in “360 Stats”, while also adding Ancient to the Active Duty map pool over Train and a new case.

If you thought the end of Operation Broken Fang would mean the end of new content for at least the next little while in CS:GO, you’d be wrong.

Valve have broken a huge update on May 3 featuring three big things: Ancient being added to Active Duty, a new stat tracker, and the new Snakebite case.

Advertisement

Ancient replaces Train in CSGO Active Duty pool

Ancient was added as part of Operation Broken Fang to be a “brand new competitive map.” Now after three months of testing during the operation, it’s ready to be added to the Active Duty pool.

While many players were hoping it’d replace Mirage ⁠— the only CS:GO map to not be removed from the Active Duty pool since its 2012 release ⁠— it is instead replacing Train, which was reworked and re-added to the competitive pool in 2017.

Ancient also received a handful of changes to be a bit cleaner all up. This includes a fully reworked A-site giving CTs more ways to enter, while a plateau has been added in Tunnels to change the footing of long-range fights.

Advertisement

360 Stats added

After the Operation stat tracker went off without a hitch, Valve is pushing to make it a permanent addition. Called 360 Stats, the new stat tracker lives up to its name.

It doesn’t just give players a simple K/D, but also how they perform with certain guns, their performance on certain maps, and even heatmaps of where they play, get kills, and more.

The only catch? It’s set behind a paywall. It’s not a steep one, costing only $0.99 USD a month. The small investment could help you get better, or it can just be used to flex on your friends ⁠— it’s totally up to you.

Advertisement

New Snakebite case adds 17 skins for M4A4, AK-47, more

Finally, it wouldn’t be a big update without a new case. The Snakebite case features a bunch of bright and bubbly skins for the M4A4, AK-47, and more.

You can find the full CS:GO May 3 patch notes below, courtesy of Valve.

CSGO May 3 patch notes

Operation Broken Fang

Operation Broken Fang has come to an end. Players who have unredeemed operation stars will have until May 15th to claim their operation rewards.

Introducing CS:GO 360 Stats – A subscription service for players that want to continue collecting official Competitive and Wingman stats.

Premier Competitive remains available for all players featuring pick/ban process across the entire Active Duty Group map pool.

Retakes remains available and has been moved into Wargames.

Maps

Ancient has been added into the current competition map pool Active Duty Group and Train has been removed from Active Duty Group.

Grind and Mocha have been added to official matchmaking in Scrimmage, Casual, and Deathmatch game modes, replacing Apollo, Engage, and Anubis.

Calavera and Pitstop have been added to official matchmaking in Wingman game mode, replacing Elysion and Guard.

Ancient

New route from CT spawn to A site

Widened T entrance to left side of mid

Opened up skylight in T tunnel to A site

Extended plantable bomb zone in B site

Opened up ledge in A site

Various minor bugfixes

Nuke

Fixed a clipping issue on window in T lobby

Centered a lamp that was bugging me

Frostbite

Overhauled interior lighting

Fixed delivery drones being stuck in the bottom right corner of the map

Added drone clips to improve delivery drone navigation

Fixed rare cases of loot spawning in inaccessible areas/inside terrain

Made a window frame in Alpha non solid (thanks Musti)

Clipped wood railings in the frozen lake area

Improved the look of the ice texture when Shader Detail is set to Medium or lower

Fixed a missing face on a wooden beam in Town

Added a sound effect in server room

Snakebite Case

Introducing the Snakebite Case, featuring 17 community-designed weapon finishes, and the Broken Fang Case set of gloves as rare special items.

Misc