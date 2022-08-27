CS:GO legend shox’s perfect Major streak set to end

CS:GO legend shox has finally ended his streak and missed out on a CS Major after an overtime loss to GamersLegion.

CS:GO’s competitive scene has been thriving for a decade. The long-standing esports title has a storied history, and many of its greatest players have been around since the very beginning.

Out of all the players that have been playing CS:GO since the very beginning, very few have managed to make it to every Major. And now, there’s one less player that can lay claim to that record.

shox’s Major streak comes to an end

Richard ‘shox’ Papillon officially got knocked out of contention for the Rio Major despite managing to make it to every other Major in CS:GO history.

The 30-year-old French player has one of the longest careers in esports, with his experience dating all the way back to Counter-Strike: Source.

He hit the ground running with CS:GO, and has played for some of the biggest organizations in the world. He’s carried the banner for G2 Esports, Team Liquid, and Vitality throughout his career, and has taken home a number of titles over the years.

On August 27, shox put out a tweet stating that his team, Apeks, were “clearly not ready to qualify”.

Sadly, the loss is likely the end of shox’s record and his incredible streak of attending every CS:GO Major.

However, the French pro could technically transfer onto a team that has qualified for the upcoming competition, though it’s unlikely.

Now, only dupreeh and Xyp9x hold onto the title of attending every CS:GO major, with Xyp9x fighting for his tournament life through the European RMR to hold on to the record.