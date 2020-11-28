CSGO legend KRIMZ mysteriously VAC banned - Dexerto

Fnatic and Counter-Strike legend Freddy ‘KRIMZ’ Johansson has been hit with a VAC ban out of the blue, and nobody seems to know why.
When punishing cheaters in games like CS:GO, Dota 2, and even Rust, Valve rolls out VAC [Valve anti-cheat] bans that locks down an account – preventing users from playing on another VAC-secured game.
These bans are, usually, handed out without any warning, and are typically permanent. Though, plenty of players have been able to get them overturned – be it because the ban was wrong in the first place, for example.
On November 28, CS:GO players and fans alike noticed that Fnatic CS:GO star Freddy ‘KRIMZ’ Johansson had his account struck with a VAC ban – and nobody seems to know just why it happened.
Astralis players Lucas ‘Bubzkji’ Andersen and Nicolai ‘device’ Reedtz were among the first to tweet about KRIMZ’s VAC ban – with the former chalking it down to a likely mistake.
After word quickly got around about the ban, KRIMZ himself took to Twitter to ask for help from the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive developers in getting the VAC ban removed from his account – again, hinting at a mistake.
“It seems that my account got vac banned. @CSGO can you fix this asap pls,” he posted shortly after the VAC ban was handed down, attaching a confused face emoji as well as the praying hands.
As of writing, Krimz’s account still has a VAC ban attached to it, and there’s been no confirmation as to whether or not he’s cheated or if it’s a mistake. Though, there has been speculation about a possible wave surrounding players who use the esportal to find matches.
If anything changes, be it the ban gets overturned or Valve makes a statement on the matter, we’ll be sure to update this article.