CSGO June 15 patch notes: M4A1-S nerfs, Ancient map changes, more

Valve dropped a big CS:GO update on June 15, shipping M4A1-S nerfs and Ancient map changes at the stroke of midnight. A handful of other updates have also been added: here’s the full patch notes.

It’s rare nowadays that a CS:GO patch will have some impact on the meta, but the June 15 update shipped by Valve is one of those rare occasions.

The Counter-Strike developers are changing two major things which could dictate the pro meta: shipping M4A1-S nerfs as well as some major map changes to Ancient.

Here’s all the details on CS:GO’s June 15 update, including the patch notes.

What’s changing in CS:GO’s June 15 patch?

M4A1-S magazine size nerfed

The M4A1-S has become the go-to rifle on CT side in 2022 after its buffs in Operation Riptide in September 2021.

Since then, it’s contributed to nearly 25% of kills in competitive Counter-Strike while the M4A4 ⁠— which reigned supreme for longer ⁠— fell into relative obscurity.

Valve is trying to bring some balance back to the defender rifles by nerfing the M4A1-S’ magazine size from 25 to 20. Players will have 80 bullets in reserve, up from 75. While the number of bullets isn’t changing, sprays have to be on-point to secure kills before reloading.

Ancient map changes around Cave, B-site

Valve are also shipping changes to five maps in CS:GO as part of the June 15 patch, most notably Ancient. The developers have cleaned up the Cave area, removing the crate stack located outside and fixing some pixel gaps towards T mid.

Additional cover has been added to the pillar near B Site, aiding CTs trying to hold back the tide. Wallbang damage through the scaffolding on B Site has also been cut. Some pathways ⁠— including the archeological dig in Cave and a sidepath towards A Site ⁠— have also been closed.

Inferno, Vertigo, Cache, and Vineyard have also had minor changes made. You can find the full CS:GO June 15 patch notes below, courtesy of Valve.

CS:GO June 15 patch notes

Gameplay

M4A1-S

Reduced the M4A1-S magazine size to 20 bullets, with 80 in reserve.

Maps

Ancient

Remove cratestack outside of “cave” location

Fixed pixelgap from inside “cave” towards T mid

Fixed ground clipping bugs in mid causing players to go slightly airborne

Smoothed out ground outside of “cave” down towards B ramp

Blocked archeological dig inside of “cave”

Smoothed out corners in “donut” room

Added additional cover near pillar on B

Blocked one sidepath exit towards A site, widened remaining exit

Fixed some visual glitches when looking out towards mid from “donut” room

Reduced wallbang damage through scaffolding at B site

Boosted light emitted from candles/lanterns

Cache

Fixed an exploit

Inferno

Increased bomb explosion damage from 500 to 620

Vertigo

Another attempt at fixing molly through floor bug at mid

Removed a position by ramp corner

Vineyard