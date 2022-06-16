CSGO June 15 patch notes: M4A1-S nerfs, Ancient map changes, more

Valve dropped a big CS:GO update on June 15, shipping M4A1-S nerfs and Ancient map changes at the stroke of midnight. A handful of other updates have also been added: here’s the full patch notes.
It’s rare nowadays that a CS:GO patch will have some impact on the meta, but the June 15 update shipped by Valve is one of those rare occasions.
The Counter-Strike developers are changing two major things which could dictate the pro meta: shipping M4A1-S nerfs as well as some major map changes to Ancient.
Here’s all the details on CS:GO’s June 15 update, including the patch notes.
What’s changing in CS:GO’s June 15 patch?
M4A1-S magazine size nerfed
The M4A1-S has become the go-to rifle on CT side in 2022 after its buffs in Operation Riptide in September 2021.
Since then, it’s contributed to nearly 25% of kills in competitive Counter-Strike while the M4A4 — which reigned supreme for longer — fell into relative obscurity.
Valve is trying to bring some balance back to the defender rifles by nerfing the M4A1-S’ magazine size from 25 to 20. Players will have 80 bullets in reserve, up from 75. While the number of bullets isn’t changing, sprays have to be on-point to secure kills before reloading.
Ancient map changes around Cave, B-site
Valve are also shipping changes to five maps in CS:GO as part of the June 15 patch, most notably Ancient. The developers have cleaned up the Cave area, removing the crate stack located outside and fixing some pixel gaps towards T mid.
Additional cover has been added to the pillar near B Site, aiding CTs trying to hold back the tide. Wallbang damage through the scaffolding on B Site has also been cut. Some pathways — including the archeological dig in Cave and a sidepath towards A Site — have also been closed.
Inferno, Vertigo, Cache, and Vineyard have also had minor changes made. You can find the full CS:GO June 15 patch notes below, courtesy of Valve.
CS:GO June 15 patch notes
Gameplay
M4A1-S
- Reduced the M4A1-S magazine size to 20 bullets, with 80 in reserve.
Maps
Ancient
- Remove cratestack outside of “cave” location
- Fixed pixelgap from inside “cave” towards T mid
- Fixed ground clipping bugs in mid causing players to go slightly airborne
- Smoothed out ground outside of “cave” down towards B ramp
- Blocked archeological dig inside of “cave”
- Smoothed out corners in “donut” room
- Added additional cover near pillar on B
- Blocked one sidepath exit towards A site, widened remaining exit
- Fixed some visual glitches when looking out towards mid from “donut” room
- Reduced wallbang damage through scaffolding at B site
- Boosted light emitted from candles/lanterns
Cache
- Fixed an exploit
Inferno
- Increased bomb explosion damage from 500 to 620
Vertigo
- Another attempt at fixing molly through floor bug at mid
- Removed a position by ramp corner
Vineyard
- Performance and stability improvements
- Ivy now sways in the wind
- Fixed displacement vphysics issues