CSGO July 27 patch fixes smoke exploit, Swamp and Mutiny changes, more

CS:GO has shipped two updates in one week for the first time in quite a while. The July 27 patch doesn’t have any new content, but it does fix some of the exploits introduced in the last update, including a “game-breaking” smoke glitch.

Two updates in one week? CS:GO players could be excused for thinking this is Christmas. While there’s no major balance changes and no operation yet, it’s still something to celebrate.

The patch isn’t inconsequential either. Valve has taken action on a smoke glitch that was uncovered just 24 hours ago, patching it out. They’ve also optimized the two new maps, Swamp and Mutiny, and changed their layouts somewhat.

A number of updates to Mutiny and Swamp have been made. Full Release Notes are here: https://t.co/DXiirrsfMo — CS:GO (@CSGO) July 28, 2020

“Game-breaking” smoke exploit fixed within 24 hours

Just 24 hours after a “game-breaking” smoke exploit went viral thanks to a video from Richard Lewis, the bug has been patched out of the game.

The exploit made smokes invisible for players after they threw them, although they’d go off as normal for other players. “It’s been in the game, by my estimation, the last three-four patches, probably longer,” he added.

He passed the information to Valve, and in the 24 hours since the video has gone live, the exploit is now out of the game. A miscellaneous fix that “optimized platform shader files and sound configuration files to be packed inside compressed VPK files” has nipped the problem in the bud, and trying to recreate the glitch without VAC detecting it is now impossible.

New maps Swamp and Mutiny undergo major changes

Swamp and Mutiny are the two new community-made additions to CS:GO. However, since hitting the live servers and undergoing a rigorous trial by fire, the two battlegrounds have had to go back to the drawing board somewhat.

Mutiny required a lot of optimization and rendering fixes. Valve also removed some of the map's foliage to increase visibility in some areas, especially for green agent skins.

On Swamp, they changed the layout of the map to help the T-side. On A short, Valve increased the lighting and made it easier to peek angles when entering onto the site. Over on B, Valve added some new box stacks to stop players from hiding on site in pre and post-plant situations.

You can find the full patch notes below.

CS:GO July 27 patch notes

Maps

Mutiny

Fixed various bird-related bugs

Opened up corner at Dirt Road near CT Spawn

Fixed bomb getting stuck on the small boat

Improved FPS for low/medium shader

Improved optimisation throughout the map

Opened up T to B Upper ceiling to allow for grenade usage

Fixed one way wallbang on B Site

Fixed rendering issue at the top of B Site building

Added fade distance to most small props

Altered some deathmatch spawn positions

Replaced rocks with flowers by the stairs at CT to A

Removed foliage in various locations for improved visibility

Fixed boost spot at elevator near A

Fixed hidden bomb plant underneath stones on A Site

Fixed floating church pillars

Fixed misaligned stone tiles in T Spawn

Fixed misaligned textures on church

Improved clipping at various places

Improved grenade clipping at various places

Updated Overview

Swamp

Main changes

Performance boost in some areas (2-5%)

Alligator and frog sounds are lower, less disturbing

A-site

Made brighter background near fence on A-long (CT side)

Made one of the red plywood covers smaller on A-long (T side)

Made the A-short room brighter and also made it easier for T to peek angles on entrance

Closed gap in CT-spawn where players could boost and peek A-long

Middle

Added wood cover under CW so players can’t peek straight down to A-short entrance (T side)

Removed a pallet where a player could jump and get stuck

B-site

Improved balance around bombsite

Added clipping on crane

Added clipping on streetlight

Added plywood cover on bombsite

Removed some of the railing around bombsite for easier movement

Added electrical box, fence and plywood close to B-entrance for less hiding spots

Added plywood in corner close to B-entrance for less hiding spots

Added fence and plywood in water around sniper spot on B-long for easier readability (CT side)

Miscellaneous