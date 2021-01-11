 CSGO FalleN to Team Liquid: A done deal? First to 16 with Richard Lewis & OnFireVince - Dexerto
CSGO FalleN to Team Liquid: A done deal? First to 16 with Richard Lewis & OnFireVince

Published: 11/Jan/2021 11:50

by Ava Thompson-Powell
First to 16 and OnFireVince

FalleN Twistzz Vince Hill
1 guest and 5 topics all within 16 minutes. Richard Lewis welcomes Vince ‘OnFireVince’ Hill to Episode 3 of First To 16 — your go-to CS:GO show with a twist.

In this week’s show, we’re discussing everything from Russel ‘Twistzz’ Van Dulken’s upcoming future away from Team Liquid, and whether Brazilian Counter-Strike sensation Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo will be replacing him. Cloud9’s kassad has also revealed that they’re parting ways after just a few short months, and what it means for the future of CSGO’s landscape.

While FalleN coming in and replacing Twistzz effectively kills two birds with one stone, Hill stated that “there’s another element to it: he’s not playing with a Brazilian team anymore. This is a completely different ball game for him, and maybe with the way that MIBR kind of went out with a bit of whimper rather than a bang, he has a point to prove, maybe he has that hunger, he wants to come out all guns blazing here.”

Cloud9 parting ways with kassad showcased that he’s unwilling to settle for anything that doesn’t feel right; with the star previously leaving 100 Thieves after only just a few months before moving to Cloud9. Going forward, 2021 is sure to shake things up for the player as he finds his footing into a new landscape of the competitive scene.

For all CSGO news, make sure to check out our dedicated video and CSGO hubs.

FalleN accuses Immortals COO of “lying” about payments after MIBR-Team Liquid move

Published: 10/Jan/2021 14:40 Updated: 10/Jan/2021 22:04

by Calum Patterson
FalleN playing for MIBR
DreamHack

FalleN Immortals MiBR Team Liquid

Shortly after the confirmation of Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo’s move to Team Liquid, leaving MIBR after two years, a disupte took place publicly between the Brazilian pro and Immortals COO, Tomi ‘lurppis’ Kovanen.

The spat came about after Team Liquid apologized to MIBR for failing to notify them of the announcement about FalleN’s move.

The team wrote on Twitter, “In the excitement of the day we forgot to give @MIBR warning before announcing Fallen. We strive to be good partners off the server and should have checked ourselves.”

Lurppis, a former player, caster, and analyst, now the COO at Immortals, MIBR’s parent company, responded, saying it was “common courtesy” for organizations to agree on a release time for announcements.

Fallen and Twistzz
Team Liquid / MIBR
FalleN has joined Team Liquid, replacing Twistzz in the lineup.

The conversation took a turn when a fan raised an issue around MIBR’s signing of the old SK Gaming lineup, as luppis replied: “we continue pursuing options against SK because our German lawyers have advised us that SK illegally withheld ~$250k from the players, which we paid each at different times. However, we also paid them ~$100k each in extra salary above contract, but that never comes up”

FalleN took issue with this statement, responding “That’s not true as you never paid me and made sure I sign out without receiving it,” FalleN said. “Signing an NDA with you doesn’t mean I will see you lying on social media and be quiet.”

Kovanen responded to FalleN’s accusation, explaining that it was worked out as “part of the buyout” and reiterating that Immortals “paid you ~$100k extra out of the kindness of our hearts in good faith, outside of what we had contractually agreed to.”

Clarifying his comment, lurppis continued: “Kindness of heart was a figure of speech, but we paid them the full salary even though they weren’t legally entitled to it because we wanted to show good faith and thought it would help long-term.”

FalleN has not publicly responded to the Immortals COO since, so a resolution to this dispute does not appear to be forthcoming.

For now, FalleN is joining up with his new North American teammates under the Team Liquid banner. The squad’s first competitive action together will be at the BLAST Premier Global Final on January 19.