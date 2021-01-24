Cs_summit 7 is inviting some of the biggest CSGO teams to one of the first events of 2021 that’ll feature a packed schedule filled with exciting matchups. There’s $200,000 and early bragging rights on the line as we kick off the new year’s campaign.

Cloud9, FaZe Clan, NiP will all be competing

A massive $200,000 prize pool is on the line

Last Chance format gives fourth-place teams chance for playoffs

There are a lot of teams hoping to get off on the right foot in the new year. After a lot of recent roster updates have left questions that remain answering with teams like Cloud9 and FaZe Clan, and this is a great chance to experiment with something new.

Meanwhile, we’re seeing teams testing out their project-rosters going up against notable competition, so there’s plenty of chances for upsets and nail-biters in the brief group play stage.

Cs_summit 7: Stream

The event is going to be streamed on Beyond the Summit’s CSGO channel with VODs being uploaded on their YouTube channel if you missed out.

Cs_summit 7: Format and Schedule

The 12 invited teams have been split into three groups for the event that runs through January 25 to January 31. The Group stage will have double-elimination best of three fixtures, with the first and second seed advancing to the playoffs.

Third placed teams will go into the ‘Last Chance Stage’ along with the best performing 4th place team in the entire group stage.

Two more teams will come out of the single-elimination best of three Last Chance stage to join the top eight in the playoffs. From there, the top eight will fight it out in single-elimination best of threes to crown the cs_summit 7 champion.

Day 1 — Monday, January 25

Round Match PST EST CET (EU) Opening match OG vs Dignitas 5:00 AM 8:00 AM 2:00 PM Opening match Fnatic vs Complexity 5:00 AM 8:00 AM 2:00 PM Opening match FaZe Clan vs mouz 8:30 AM 11:30 AM 5:30 PM Opening match Heroic vs MIBR 8:30 AM 11:30 AM 5:30 PM Opening match FURIA vs Cloud9 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 9:00 PM Opening match Virtus.pro vs NiP 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 9:00 PM

Day 2 — Tuesday, January 26

Round Match PST EST CET (EU) Group A UB Finals TBD vs TBD 5:00 AM 8:00 AM 2:00 PM Group B UB Finals TBD vs TBD 8:30 AM 11:30 AM 5:30 PM Group C UB Finals TBD vs TBD 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 9:00 PM

Day 3 — Wednesday, January 27

Round Match PST EST CET (EU) Group A Elim game TBD vs TBD 5:00 AM 8:00 AM 2:00 PM Group B Elim game TBD vs TBD 8:30 AM 11:30 AM 5:30 PM Group C Elim game TBD vs TBD 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 9:00 PM

Day 4 — Thursday, January 28

Round Match PST EST CET (EU) Lower Bracket Final TBD vs TBD 5:00 AM 8:00 AM 2:00 PM Lower Bracket Final TBD vs TBD 8:30 AM 11:30 AM 5:30 PM Lower Bracket Final TBD vs TBD 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 9:00 PM

Day 5 — Friday, January 29

Round Match PST EST CET (EU) Last Chance TBD vs TBD 5:00 AM 8:00 AM 2:00 PM Last Chance TBD vs TBD 8:30 AM 11:30 AM 5:30 PM Quarterfinals TBD vs TBD 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 9:00 PM

Day 6 — Saturday, January 30

Round Match PST EST CET (EU) Quarterfinals TBD vs TBD 5:00 AM 8:00 AM 2:00 PM Quarterfinals TBD vs TBD 8:30 AM 11:30 AM 5:30 PM Quarterfinals TBD vs TBD 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 9:00 PM

Day 7 — Sunday, January 31

Round Match PST EST CET (EU) Semifinals TBD vs TBD 5:00 AM 8:00 AM 2:00 PM Semifinals TBD vs TBD 8:30 AM 11:30 AM 5:30 PM Grand Finals TBD vs TBD 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 9:00 PM

Cs_summit 7: Standings

Group A

Placements Team Record – OG 0 – 0 – Complexity Gaming 0 – 0 – Fnatic 0 – 0 – Dignitas 0 – 0

Group B

Placements Team Record – Heroic 0 – 0 – mousesports 0 – 0 – FaZe Clan 0 – 0 – MIBR 0 – 0

Group C

Placements Team Record – FURIA 0 – 0 – Virtus.pro 0 – 0 – Cloud9 0 – 0 – Ninjas in Pyjamas 0 – 0

Cs_summit 7: Teams

Like mentioned before, there are some teams that are going to be testing out new players in their five-man rosters. A few days before the event, FaZe Clan still doesn’t have a completed team, so there’s going to be interesting games in cs_summit 7, to say the least.