How to watch CSGO cs_summit 7: Stream, schedule & more

Published: 24/Jan/2021 0:23

by Alan Bernal
Cs_summit 7 is inviting some of the biggest CSGO teams to one of the first events of 2021 that’ll feature a packed schedule filled with exciting matchups. There’s $200,000 and early bragging rights on the line as we kick off the new year’s campaign.

  • Cloud9, FaZe Clan, NiP will all be competing
  • A massive $200,000 prize pool is on the line
  • Last Chance format gives fourth-place teams chance for playoffs

There are a lot of teams hoping to get off on the right foot in the new year. After a lot of recent roster updates have left questions that remain answering with teams like Cloud9 and FaZe Clan, and this is a great chance to experiment with something new.

Meanwhile, we’re seeing teams testing out their project-rosters going up against notable competition, so there’s plenty of chances for upsets and nail-biters in the brief group play stage.

Cs_summit 7: Stream

The event is going to be streamed on Beyond the Summit’s CSGO channel with VODs being uploaded on their YouTube channel if you missed out.

Cs_summit 7: Format and Schedule

The 12 invited teams have been split into three groups for the event that runs through January 25 to January 31. The Group stage will have double-elimination best of three fixtures, with the first and second seed advancing to the playoffs.

Third placed teams will go into the ‘Last Chance Stage’ along with the best performing 4th place team in the entire group stage.

Two more teams will come out of the single-elimination best of three Last Chance stage to join the top eight in the playoffs. From there, the top eight will fight it out in single-elimination best of threes to crown the cs_summit 7 champion.

Day 1 — Monday, January 25

Round Match PST EST CET (EU)
Opening match OG vs Dignitas 5:00 AM 8:00 AM 2:00 PM
Opening match Fnatic vs Complexity 5:00 AM 8:00 AM 2:00 PM
Opening match FaZe Clan vs mouz 8:30 AM 11:30 AM 5:30 PM
Opening match Heroic vs MIBR 8:30 AM 11:30 AM 5:30 PM
Opening match FURIA vs Cloud9 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 9:00 PM
Opening match Virtus.pro vs NiP 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 9:00 PM

Day 2 — Tuesday, January 26

Round Match PST EST CET (EU)
Group A UB Finals TBD vs TBD 5:00 AM 8:00 AM 2:00 PM
Group B UB Finals TBD vs TBD 8:30 AM 11:30 AM 5:30 PM
Group C UB Finals TBD vs TBD 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 9:00 PM

Day 3 — Wednesday, January 27

Round Match PST EST CET (EU)
Group A Elim game TBD vs TBD 5:00 AM 8:00 AM 2:00 PM
Group B Elim game TBD vs TBD 8:30 AM 11:30 AM 5:30 PM
Group C Elim game TBD vs TBD 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 9:00 PM

Day 4 — Thursday, January 28

Round Match PST EST CET (EU)
Lower Bracket Final TBD vs TBD 5:00 AM 8:00 AM 2:00 PM
Lower Bracket Final TBD vs TBD 8:30 AM 11:30 AM 5:30 PM
Lower Bracket Final TBD vs TBD 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 9:00 PM

Day 5 — Friday, January 29

Round Match PST EST CET (EU)
Last Chance TBD vs TBD 5:00 AM 8:00 AM 2:00 PM
Last Chance TBD vs TBD 8:30 AM 11:30 AM 5:30 PM
Quarterfinals TBD vs TBD 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 9:00 PM

Day 6 — Saturday, January 30

Round Match PST EST CET (EU)
Quarterfinals TBD vs TBD 5:00 AM 8:00 AM 2:00 PM
Quarterfinals TBD vs TBD 8:30 AM 11:30 AM 5:30 PM
Quarterfinals TBD vs TBD 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 9:00 PM

Day 7 — Sunday, January 31

Round Match PST EST CET (EU)
Semifinals TBD vs TBD 5:00 AM 8:00 AM 2:00 PM
Semifinals TBD vs TBD 8:30 AM 11:30 AM 5:30 PM
Grand Finals TBD vs TBD 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 9:00 PM

Cs_summit 7: Standings

Group A

Placements Team Record
OG 0 – 0
Complexity Gaming 0 – 0
Fnatic 0 – 0
Dignitas 0 – 0

Group B

Placements Team Record
Heroic 0 – 0
mousesports 0 – 0
FaZe Clan 0 – 0
MIBR 0 – 0

Group C

Placements Team Record
FURIA 0 – 0
Virtus.pro 0 – 0
Cloud9 0 – 0
Ninjas in Pyjamas 0 – 0

Cs_summit 7: Teams

Like mentioned before, there are some teams that are going to be testing out new players in their five-man rosters. A few days before the event, FaZe Clan still doesn’t have a completed team, so there’s going to be interesting games in cs_summit 7, to say the least.

Team Players
Cloud9 floppy ALEX mezii es3tag Xeppaa
Complexity Gaming blameF RUSH k0nfig poizon jks
Dignitas f0rest friberg hallzerk H4RR3 HEAP
FaZe Clan rain coldzera broky Kjaerbye x
Fnatic KRIMZ JW Brollan Golden Jackinho
FURIA Esports yuurih arT VINI KSCERATO honda
Heroic stavn b0RUP cadiaN TeSeS niko
MIBR chelo yel shz boltz danoco
mousesports ropz karrigan frozen Bymas acoR
Ninjas in Pyjamas REZ Polpski twist nawwk hampus
OG NBK Aleksib valde ISSAA mantuu
virtus.pro buster qikert Jame SANJI YEKINDAR
BLAST Premier Global Final – Astralis beat Vitality, Liquid eliminated

Published: 23/Jan/2021 22:34 Updated: 23/Jan/2021 23:13

by Albert Petrosyan
Blast-Global-Finals-Hub

BLAST Premier

BLAST Premier’s Global Final is underway! Eight of BLAST’s best compete for the lion’s share of $1 million. Here’s the Global Final schedule, stream, and results — as well as a recap for each day as the action unfolds! 

  • Team Vitality vs NAVI scheduled for 4:30 pm CET
  • Astralis beat Vitality 2-1
  • NAVI knock out Team Liquid 2-0

BLAST Premier Global Final: Stream

As with all other BLAST competitions, the 2020 Global Final will be broadcast live on their official Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded above for your convenience.

The tournament will likely also be live-streamed on BLAST’s YouTube channel, which is also where the VoDs for all the matches will be uploaded, so feel free to check that out if you missed any games throughout the event.

BLAST Premier Global Final: Schedule & results

blast-global-finals-upper-bracket

blast-global-finals-lower-bracket

Day 6 — Sunday, January 24

Round Match PST EST CET (EU)
Consolidation Final Team Vitality vs NAVI 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 4:30 PM
Grand Final Astralis vs TBD 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 7:30 PM

Day 1 — Tuesday, January 19

Round Match PST EST CET (EU)
Winners R1 Astralis 2-1 Evil Geniuses 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 4:30 PM
Winners R1 G2 2-1 FURIA 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 7:30 PM

Astralis & G2 edge through to semi-finals

Astralis opened by taking on Evil Geniuses in a three-game series, with the first map (Inferno) going the way of EG (16-14). The North American’s ability to convert pistol rounds was not enough to guarantee a second map, as both Overpass (16-8) and Vertigo (16-6) were claimed by the Danes. Xyp9x’s AUG proved too hot to handle on Overpass — will we see it again?

G2 Esports vs FURIA was a much closer affair. G2 took the initiative on Inferno (16-12), snatching FURIA’s map pick. After falling short on Mirage (14-16), G2 bounced back on Nuke (16-10) to clinch the series. NiKo shined, as he clocked out with +20 frags, going 70-50 in three maps.

Day 2 — Wednesday, January 20

Round Match PST EST CET (EU)
Winners R1 Vitality 2-0 Complexity 4:30 AM 7:30 AM 1:30 PM
Winners R1  NAVI 0-2 Team Liquid 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 4:30 PM
Losers R1 Evil Geniuses 2-1 FURIA 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 7:30 PM

FURIA bow out early, FalleN’s Liquid surprise Na’Vi

Complexity were unable to perform in their first series of the year, being swept on Mirage (9-16) and Dust2 (8-16). ZywOo shined, delivering 46 kills over two maps. 

A new-look Team Liquid pull the upset against NAVI, dispatching the CIS squad on Inferno (16-6) and Nuke (16-14). S1mple’s 36 kills on Nuke were not enough to keep his team in the upper bracket

Despite a convincing win on Inferno (16-9), FURIA fell short on Mirage (14-16) against Evil Geniuses. Stanislaw and co. followed up with a swift win on Nuke (16-6) to keep their tournament hopes alive.

Day 3 — Thursday, January 21

Round Match PST EST CET (EU)
Losers R1 Complexity 1-2 NAVI 4:30 AM 7:30 AM 1:30 PM
Winners R2 Astralis 2-1 G2 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 4:30 PM
Winners R2 Vitality 2-0 Team Liquid 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 7:30 PM

Astralis and Vitality secure top-4, Complexity knocked out

Complexity were eliminated by NAVI after a 1-2 series. Electronic was the star of the show with 75 kills over three maps.

Astralis took down G2 Esports following a thrilling series. The Danes followed Dust2 (14-16) with wins on Vertigo (16-8) and Inferno (16-4) with Dupreeh displaying an impressive 91.5 ADR across three maps.

Team Liquid failed to overcome Vitality falling short on Vertigo (11-16) after a close game on Nuke (14-16). ZywOo seemed unbeatable in clutches across both maps.

Day 4 — Friday, January 22

Round Match PST EST CET (EU)
Losers R2 Evil Geniuses 0-2 Team Liquid 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 4:30 PM
Losers R2 G2 0-2 NAVI 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 7:30 PM

G2 and Evil Geniuses fall short, NAVI and Liquid trough

Team Liquid send Evil Geniuses packing after two swift wins on Inferno (16-12) and Dust2 (16-8). NAF shined for the North American team, delivering 51 kills over the two maps. 

NAVI take down G2 Esports, looking unstoppable on both Train (16-6) and Mirage (16-8). Everyone on the CIS squad was on point, with s1mple standing out with an impressive 94.3 ADR across the series.

Day 5 — Saturday, January 23

Round Match PST EST CET (EU)
Winners Final Astralis 2-1 Team Vitality 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 4:30 PM
Losers Final Team Liquid 0-2 NAVI 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 7:30 PM

NAVI survive, Astralis through to another Grand Final

Astralis secure a spot in the Grand Final after beating Team Vitality 2-1, managing to steal Dust2 (16-14) and stomping Inferno (16-5). Shox shined on Overpass (16-10) delivering 28 kills and displaying an incredible 122.5 ADR.

NAVI continue their lower bracket run as they take down Team Liquid after two incredibly close maps. B1t helped NAVI edge out Inferno (16-13) while flamie ran the show on Nuke (16-14).

Blast Premier Global Final: Teams & players

Eight total teams will be in attendance at this year’s BLAST Global Final, all of them qualifying through a variety of competitions, such as the Spring Finals, Fall Finals, and BLAST Premier Circuit.

Lots of eyes will be on Team Liquid, who will be with their new star acquisition, FalleN, after the Brazilian legend joined their ranks to replace Twistzz.

Team Qualified via Players
Astralis Fall Finals dev1ce, dupreeh, Xyp9x, gla1ve, Magisk, Bubzkji (s), zonic (C)
Complexity European Spring Finals blameF, RUSH, k0nfig, jks, JUGi, keita (C)
Evil Geniuses American Spring Finals Brehze, CeRq, Ethan, tarik, Stanislaw, zews (C)
FURIA Esports BLAST Premier Circuit yuurih, arT, VINI, KSCERATO, honda
G2 Esports BLAST Premier Circuit kennyS, AmaNEk, nexa, huNter-, NiKo, maLeK (C)
Team Liquid BLAST Premier Circuit ELiGE, NAF, Stewie2K, Grim, FalleN, moses (C)
Natus Vincere BLAST Premier Circuit flamie, s1mple, electronic, Boombl4, Perfecto, B1T (s), B1ad3 (C)
Team Vitality European Spring Finals apEX, RpK, ZywOo, shox, misutaaa, Nivera (s), XTQZZZ (C)

BLAST Premier Global Final: Final Placements

Eight teams are battling it out for their share of $1 million… Additionally, BLAST are gifting the winners an exclusive TW Steel watch to complement the $600k in cash.

Placement  Team Prize
1 TBD $600,000
2 TBD $200,000
3 TBD $80,000
4 TBD $50,000
5-6 G2 Esports $20,000
Evil Geniuses
7-8 Complexity $15,000
FURIA