Cs_summit 7 is inviting some of the biggest CSGO teams to one of the first events of 2021 that’ll feature a packed schedule filled with exciting matchups. There’s $200,000 and early bragging rights on the line as we kick off the new year’s campaign.
- Cloud9, FaZe Clan, NiP will all be competing
- A massive $200,000 prize pool is on the line
- Last Chance format gives fourth-place teams chance for playoffs
There are a lot of teams hoping to get off on the right foot in the new year. After a lot of recent roster updates have left questions that remain answering with teams like Cloud9 and FaZe Clan, and this is a great chance to experiment with something new.
Meanwhile, we’re seeing teams testing out their project-rosters going up against notable competition, so there’s plenty of chances for upsets and nail-biters in the brief group play stage.
Cs_summit 7: Stream
The event is going to be streamed on Beyond the Summit’s CSGO channel with VODs being uploaded on their YouTube channel if you missed out.
Cs_summit 7: Format and Schedule
The 12 invited teams have been split into three groups for the event that runs through January 25 to January 31. The Group stage will have double-elimination best of three fixtures, with the first and second seed advancing to the playoffs.
Third placed teams will go into the ‘Last Chance Stage’ along with the best performing 4th place team in the entire group stage.
Two more teams will come out of the single-elimination best of three Last Chance stage to join the top eight in the playoffs. From there, the top eight will fight it out in single-elimination best of threes to crown the cs_summit 7 champion.
Day 1 — Monday, January 25
|Round
|Match
|PST
|EST
|CET (EU)
|Opening match
|OG vs Dignitas
|5:00 AM
|8:00 AM
|2:00 PM
|Opening match
|Fnatic vs Complexity
|5:00 AM
|8:00 AM
|2:00 PM
|Opening match
|FaZe Clan vs mouz
|8:30 AM
|11:30 AM
|5:30 PM
|Opening match
|Heroic vs MIBR
|8:30 AM
|11:30 AM
|5:30 PM
|Opening match
|FURIA vs Cloud9
|12:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|9:00 PM
|Opening match
|Virtus.pro vs NiP
|12:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|9:00 PM
Day 2 — Tuesday, January 26
|Round
|Match
|PST
|EST
|CET (EU)
|Group A UB Finals
|TBD vs TBD
|5:00 AM
|8:00 AM
|2:00 PM
|Group B UB Finals
|TBD vs TBD
|8:30 AM
|11:30 AM
|5:30 PM
|Group C UB Finals
|TBD vs TBD
|12:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|9:00 PM
Day 3 — Wednesday, January 27
|Round
|Match
|PST
|EST
|CET (EU)
|Group A Elim game
|TBD vs TBD
|5:00 AM
|8:00 AM
|2:00 PM
|Group B Elim game
|TBD vs TBD
|8:30 AM
|11:30 AM
|5:30 PM
|Group C Elim game
|TBD vs TBD
|12:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|9:00 PM
Day 4 — Thursday, January 28
|Round
|Match
|PST
|EST
|CET (EU)
|Lower Bracket Final
|TBD vs TBD
|5:00 AM
|8:00 AM
|2:00 PM
|Lower Bracket Final
|TBD vs TBD
|8:30 AM
|11:30 AM
|5:30 PM
|Lower Bracket Final
|TBD vs TBD
|12:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|9:00 PM
Day 5 — Friday, January 29
|Round
|Match
|PST
|EST
|CET (EU)
|Last Chance
|TBD vs TBD
|5:00 AM
|8:00 AM
|2:00 PM
|Last Chance
|TBD vs TBD
|8:30 AM
|11:30 AM
|5:30 PM
|Quarterfinals
|TBD vs TBD
|12:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|9:00 PM
Day 6 — Saturday, January 30
|Round
|Match
|PST
|EST
|CET (EU)
|Quarterfinals
|TBD vs TBD
|5:00 AM
|8:00 AM
|2:00 PM
|Quarterfinals
|TBD vs TBD
|8:30 AM
|11:30 AM
|5:30 PM
|Quarterfinals
|TBD vs TBD
|12:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|9:00 PM
Day 7 — Sunday, January 31
|Round
|Match
|PST
|EST
|CET (EU)
|Semifinals
|TBD vs TBD
|5:00 AM
|8:00 AM
|2:00 PM
|Semifinals
|TBD vs TBD
|8:30 AM
|11:30 AM
|5:30 PM
|Grand Finals
|TBD vs TBD
|12:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|9:00 PM
Cs_summit 7: Standings
Group A
|Placements
|Team
|Record
|–
|OG
|0 – 0
|–
|Complexity Gaming
|0 – 0
|–
|Fnatic
|0 – 0
|–
|Dignitas
|0 – 0
Group B
|Placements
|Team
|Record
|–
|Heroic
|0 – 0
|–
|mousesports
|0 – 0
|–
|FaZe Clan
|0 – 0
|–
|MIBR
|0 – 0
Group C
|Placements
|Team
|Record
|–
|FURIA
|0 – 0
|–
|Virtus.pro
|0 – 0
|–
|Cloud9
|0 – 0
|–
|Ninjas in Pyjamas
|0 – 0
Cs_summit 7: Teams
Like mentioned before, there are some teams that are going to be testing out new players in their five-man rosters. A few days before the event, FaZe Clan still doesn’t have a completed team, so there’s going to be interesting games in cs_summit 7, to say the least.
|Team
|Players
|Cloud9
|floppy
|ALEX
|mezii
|es3tag
|Xeppaa
|Complexity Gaming
|blameF
|RUSH
|k0nfig
|poizon
|jks
|Dignitas
|f0rest
|friberg
|hallzerk
|H4RR3
|HEAP
|FaZe Clan
|rain
|coldzera
|broky
|Kjaerbye
|x
|Fnatic
|KRIMZ
|JW
|Brollan
|Golden
|Jackinho
|FURIA Esports
|yuurih
|arT
|VINI
|KSCERATO
|honda
|Heroic
|stavn
|b0RUP
|cadiaN
|TeSeS
|niko
|MIBR
|chelo
|yel
|shz
|boltz
|danoco
|mousesports
|ropz
|karrigan
|frozen
|Bymas
|acoR
|Ninjas in Pyjamas
|REZ
|Polpski
|twist
|nawwk
|hampus
|OG
|NBK
|Aleksib
|valde
|ISSAA
|mantuu
|virtus.pro
|buster
|qikert
|Jame
|SANJI
|YEKINDAR