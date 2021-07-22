CSGO cracks down on griefing in July 21 update with harsher punishments

After trying to stop voice toxicity with reports, Valve is stepping up their game with CS:GO griefing on July 21. The latest update will more quickly ban players who get reported for trolling their teammates.

We’ve all played with one griefer in CS:GO before. No matter if they buy a Negev and run down mid every round aiming at the sky, or deliberately try to get you to team kill them so you get kicked, they’re inevitable.

Sometimes you get them once in a blue moon, and then get a string of them in matchmaking. It’s infuriating, but all you can do is report them and move on.

Now, those reports will actually mean something.

Valve is implementing a system similar to the one they did for toxicity to properly punish griefers in CS:GO matchmaking.

The July 21 update tweaked the reporting algorithm, meaning “players that receive unusually high amounts of griefing reports will get a warning, followed by escalating competitive cooldowns.”

While it doesn’t amount to a VAC ban, it’s very similar to how toxicity bans work. Players get warned first, then if it escalates, Valve mutes them in competitive games for a set period.

Release Notes for today are up. We’re shipping updates to griefing reports and how those are acted on, Dreams & Nightmare submissions may be tagged on the Workshop, and Pitstop and Mocha have received updates: https://t.co/qnFRvHYPEv — CS:GO (@CSGO) July 22, 2021

However, players are concerned this system could be abused by four-stacks in matchmaking who mass report their teammates, leading to unfair bans.

That one game might not be enough to justify an “unusually high amount” of reports, but consistent griefing will ⁠— as long as players use the in-game report function to catch offenders.

The CS:GO July 21 update also includes map changes for Pitstop and Mocha. You can find the full patch notes below.

