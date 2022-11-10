CSGO caster Sadokist breaks silence over IEM Rio Major incident

Based in Lisbon, Luís Mira is Dexerto's Esports Editor and he brings more than a decade of experience covering esports and traditional sports to the team. Contact: [email protected]

CS:GO commentator Matthew ‘Sadokist’ Trivett has spoken for the first time about the incident that saw him removed from the IEM Rio Major broadcast team halfway through the event.

The Canadian caster was reportedly involved in an altercation with a group of people that included famous streamer Alexandre ‘gAuLeS’ Borba at the player hotel the night before the start of the Legends Stage.

As the argument escalated, Sadokist, who was reportedly under the influence, smashed a TV before being involved in a heated argument with Michal ‘Carmac’ Blicharz, ESL’s VP of Product Development, with police called to the scene.

ESL Sadokist was removed from the broadcast team before the Legends Stage

In the aftermath of the incident, ESL fired Sadokist from the broadcast and booked him the first flight out of Rio de Janeiro. Veteran caster Anders Blume, who was part of the broadcast in an “in-depth analyst” capacity, will fill in for Sadokist as Jason ‘moses’ O’Toole’s casting partner for the remainder of the event.

On Twitter, Sadokist said that he has no interest in talking about the incident, which he labeled “a private issue”.

“I’m happy to move on, which is why I didn’t bother to correct any of the articles or make a statement,” he said. “It’s a private issue, hence ESL and I agreed to keep it that way on our end.”

Questioned by a follower about his next steps, Sadokist said: “Who knows? Nothing but time to figure it out.”

This was not the first time Sadokist has been involved in a controversial incident. In 2018, the Canadian caster faced fierce criticism after using a racial slur while intoxicated on a live stream. At the time, he hinted at leaving the Counter-Strike scene and esports, but he ended up returning to broadcasts less than two months later.

The IEM Rio Major will continue on November 10 with the Champions Stage, featuring the last eight teams, live from the Jeunesse Arena. Follow the tournament with our coverage hub.