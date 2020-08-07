CSGO August 6 update adds Fracture case, more Swamp and Mutiny changes

A new skin collection is the hallmark of CS:GO’s August 6 update, with the Fracture case now available to players. Swamp, Mutiny, and Anubis also received some adjustments to help with performance.

Finally, some new content that’s not maps. The CS:GO community can rejoice that new cosmetics are entering the game ⁠— so get ready to open your wallets for the Fracture Collection.

Gameplay-wise, three of Counter-Strike’s newest maps are being adjusted. Swamp, Mutiny, and Anubis are all undergoing some layout changes allowing for new boosts, and a general performance overhaul to help with loading into the maps.

Today we are shipping the Fracture Case, featuring weapon finishes from over 17 Community artists. We've also fixed VPK tampering exploits and made improvements to SDR networking protocol. Mutiny, Swamp, and Anubis have also been updated. Release Notes: https://t.co/zoTXVgcUO3 pic.twitter.com/s022yUtQ5d — CS:GO (@CSGO) August 7, 2020

Fracture Collection and case adds 17 new skins

After almost six months with no new skins, a new collection has finally dropped in CS:GO. The Fracture Collection and case adds 17 new skins into the game for a host of different weapons across CTs and Ts.

The new collection featured Covert-Red skins for the AK-47 and Desert Eagle, and Classified-Purple skins for the M4A4, Glock-18, and XM1014 shotgun.

The cases are currently going for around $20 USD on the Marketplace, so maybe don’t dive in and buy one immediately. The prices will go down eventually. If you’re lucky enough, you can pick one up in-game too.

Swamp and Mutiny undergo another map overhaul

New maps Swamp and Mutiny have been adjusted once again. The changes are set to increase the game’s performance on both maps, as well as fix some of the exploits players on both sides have been abusing.

On Mutiny, a lot of cover around the A site has been removed to make the map a bit more open. Other bits of cover around Mid have been adjusted to help with the problem. The ceiling has also been increased in various parts, allowing for new boosts on A site.

Swamp also received a huge boost to performance, as well as changed the T entrance of mid. A clipping issue in T-spawn where weapons could fall under the map has also been patched up.

You can find the full August 6 patch notes below.

CSGO August 6 update notes

Fracture Case

Introducing the Fracture Case, featuring designs from over 17 community artists-designed weapon finishes, and the Shattered Web Knives as rare special items.

Maps

Anubis

Fixed some clipping, z fighting, invisible surface bugs

Fixed being able to spot enemies through wall near bridge. (thanks Chaelin!)

Removed palm tree shadow at bridge

Fixed wallbang at B main route

Fixed weapons falling through stairs and other parts of the floor.

Re-added the grenade windows to B.

New skin for double door at middle.

Various minor fixes.

Mutiny

Optimization

Significant improvement in performance in all areas of the map (Thanks Joaokaka1998 for testing!)

Adjusted fade distances to improve performance

Added more hint/skip brushes to separate certain visleaves

Added ivy models to prop combine to increase performance when multiple are rendered at once

Gameplay

Lowered part of the wall on A Site

Modified rock formation at upper T to A into a brick wall to improve visibility and grenade potential

Added cover at mid to B connector

Removed cover at exit of mid to A connector

Removed cover at Side Path near the back of A Site

Adjusted position of cover at Catwalk

Adjusted position of cover at T to A Lower

Raised height of ceiling clipping around A Site & CT to A, allowing players to get on top of the wall on A Site

Raised height of ceiling clipping around CT entrance to B

Adjusted deathmatch spawn position near A Site

Misc

Adjusted environment lighting to give a better visual contrast

Fixed flickering of multiple bush props across the map

Removed shadows for some foliage models, such as those seen at The Squid building

Fixed missing textures on various displacements around the map

Fixed various floating models around the map (windows, lamps, etc.)

Improved clipping of wooden pillars at Dock

Tweaked clipping around rock at T to A Upper

Fixed numerous bomb stuck spots (thanks Joaokaka1998!)

Bomb now teleports back to dry land if player drops it while stood on the small boat

Added multiple bomb reset triggers around A Site, B Site and Dock

Fixed incorrectly rotated tarp model at Dock

Removed foliage on A Site wall

Modified treasure map in T spawn ship to have a more accurate name applied to it

Updated overview

Swamp

Main changes

Swamp has now great FPS

Replaced water material

Made it brighter in some areas

Updated radar

Fixed some more clipping

Middle

Closed the corner near the old saw blades by the backroom

Made recess in wall at T-entrance

B-site

Made brighter background in corner near T-entrance

T-spawn

Closed a gap where a weapon could fall in between

Networking

Multiple improvements to SDR networking protocol: Improved SDR routing selection logic Fixed SDR networking sessions to not be reused after expiration Improved stability



Misc