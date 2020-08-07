CSGO August 6 update adds Fracture case, more Swamp and Mutiny changes

A new skin collection is the hallmark of CS:GO’s August 6 update, with the Fracture case now available to players. Swamp, Mutiny, and Anubis also received some adjustments to help with performance.
Finally, some new content that’s not maps. The CS:GO community can rejoice that new cosmetics are entering the game — so get ready to open your wallets for the Fracture Collection.
Gameplay-wise, three of Counter-Strike’s newest maps are being adjusted. Swamp, Mutiny, and Anubis are all undergoing some layout changes allowing for new boosts, and a general performance overhaul to help with loading into the maps.
Today we are shipping the Fracture Case, featuring weapon finishes from over 17 Community artists. We've also fixed VPK tampering exploits and made improvements to SDR networking protocol. Mutiny, Swamp, and Anubis have also been updated. Release Notes: https://t.co/zoTXVgcUO3 pic.twitter.com/s022yUtQ5d
— CS:GO (@CSGO) August 7, 2020
Fracture Collection and case adds 17 new skins
After almost six months with no new skins, a new collection has finally dropped in CS:GO. The Fracture Collection and case adds 17 new skins into the game for a host of different weapons across CTs and Ts.
The new collection featured Covert-Red skins for the AK-47 and Desert Eagle, and Classified-Purple skins for the M4A4, Glock-18, and XM1014 shotgun.
The cases are currently going for around $20 USD on the Marketplace, so maybe don’t dive in and buy one immediately. The prices will go down eventually. If you’re lucky enough, you can pick one up in-game too.
Swamp and Mutiny undergo another map overhaul
New maps Swamp and Mutiny have been adjusted once again. The changes are set to increase the game’s performance on both maps, as well as fix some of the exploits players on both sides have been abusing.
On Mutiny, a lot of cover around the A site has been removed to make the map a bit more open. Other bits of cover around Mid have been adjusted to help with the problem. The ceiling has also been increased in various parts, allowing for new boosts on A site.
Swamp also received a huge boost to performance, as well as changed the T entrance of mid. A clipping issue in T-spawn where weapons could fall under the map has also been patched up.
You can find the full August 6 patch notes below.
CSGO August 6 update notes
Fracture Case
- Introducing the Fracture Case, featuring designs from over 17 community artists-designed weapon finishes, and the Shattered Web Knives as rare special items.
Maps
Anubis
- Fixed some clipping, z fighting, invisible surface bugs
- Fixed being able to spot enemies through wall near bridge. (thanks Chaelin!)
- Removed palm tree shadow at bridge
- Fixed wallbang at B main route
- Fixed weapons falling through stairs and other parts of the floor.
- Re-added the grenade windows to B.
- New skin for double door at middle.
- Various minor fixes.
Mutiny
Optimization
- Significant improvement in performance in all areas of the map (Thanks Joaokaka1998 for testing!)
- Adjusted fade distances to improve performance
- Added more hint/skip brushes to separate certain visleaves
- Added ivy models to prop combine to increase performance when multiple are rendered at once
Gameplay
- Lowered part of the wall on A Site
- Modified rock formation at upper T to A into a brick wall to improve visibility and grenade potential
- Added cover at mid to B connector
- Removed cover at exit of mid to A connector
- Removed cover at Side Path near the back of A Site
- Adjusted position of cover at Catwalk
- Adjusted position of cover at T to A Lower
- Raised height of ceiling clipping around A Site & CT to A, allowing players to get on top of the wall on A Site
- Raised height of ceiling clipping around CT entrance to B
- Adjusted deathmatch spawn position near A Site
Misc
- Adjusted environment lighting to give a better visual contrast
- Fixed flickering of multiple bush props across the map
- Removed shadows for some foliage models, such as those seen at The Squid building
- Fixed missing textures on various displacements around the map
- Fixed various floating models around the map (windows, lamps, etc.)
- Improved clipping of wooden pillars at Dock
- Tweaked clipping around rock at T to A Upper
- Fixed numerous bomb stuck spots (thanks Joaokaka1998!)
- Bomb now teleports back to dry land if player drops it while stood on the small boat
- Added multiple bomb reset triggers around A Site, B Site and Dock
- Fixed incorrectly rotated tarp model at Dock
- Removed foliage on A Site wall
- Modified treasure map in T spawn ship to have a more accurate name applied to it
- Updated overview
Swamp
Main changes
- Swamp has now great FPS
- Replaced water material
- Made it brighter in some areas
- Updated radar
- Fixed some more clipping
Middle
- Closed the corner near the old saw blades by the backroom
- Made recess in wall at T-entrance
B-site
- Made brighter background in corner near T-entrance
T-spawn
- Closed a gap where a weapon could fall in between
Networking
- Multiple improvements to SDR networking protocol:
- Improved SDR routing selection logic
- Fixed SDR networking sessions to not be reused after expiration
- Improved stability
Misc
- Updated main menu movie for Mutiny.
- Fixed several exploits related to VPK tampering.
- The -untrusted launch option is no longer supported