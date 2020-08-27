CSGO August 26 patch makes major changes to Mutiny A site, Cache, more

CS:GO’s latest patch on August 26 doesn’t include the release of Source 2 or a new operation, but it does include some major changes to Mutiny, Cache, and Swamp, as Valve looks to potentially push one of the three maps into the active pool.

Mutiny and Swamp have been under the microscope for quite some time since their release. Valve are putting more effort into the community-made maps than they did with Chlorine and Anubis a few months ago, leading to potential questions about their future in the map pool.

There were also updates to Cache ⁠— which could also indicate Valve wants to chuck the old active duty map back where it was. It hasn’t really seen the light of day since its 2019 rework, and as the 12 month anniversary of the Cache update approaches, it could be time.

Release Notes for today are up. We're shipping a few miscellaneous updates alongside updates to Mutiny and Cache: https://t.co/eagBuGeT3K — CS:GO (@CSGO) August 26, 2020

Mutiny A site overhauled

While Valve shipped changes to “improve performance in all areas” of Mutiny, they had a hard focus on A site in particular. They removed the foliage that lined the wall, which obscured visibility, and adjusted the cover available.

They also tweaked the wall to make gameplay a bit smoother. They cleaned up some of the angles, as well as made it easier to jump onto, giving defenders an extra angle to hold the site from.

Valve didn’t just make changes to the “CT” side of the map on the bombsite. The rock formation at Upper T has also been modified into a brick wall to “improve visibility and grenade potential.” They also made some minor adjustments to bomb reset triggers on B site.

Additional changes to Cache & Swamp

The recently-reworked Cache has also received some changes on the August 26 patch. The “door stuck” bug at Squeaky has been fixed, putting an end to the old 1.6 door stuck memes. Valve also patched out a molotov exploit at the dark spot in mid.

Swamp is the final map getting changed in the update. Much like Mutiny, the new map has once again received upgrades to its performance. The ambient sounds on the map have been turned down, making footsteps easier to hear, and the invisible water splashes are now gone.

They have also made a new path from mid up towards heaven to help make the map a little more T-sided, as well as closed up some abusable gaps from CT Spawn defenders could hold.

You can find the full CS:GO August 26 patch notes below:

CSGO August 26 patch notes

Maps

Swamp

Improved performance

New radar

Raised the bottom of the water for better readability of players behind boats

Fixed invisible water splashes

Ambience sounds is quieter

To make mid more attractive and balanced we have added a new path from mid up to heaven

Heaven has now some more space towards the new path for better angles

Closed gaps in wood fence at A-long (T side)

Closed a sightline from CT-spawn to A-long

Mutiny

Improved performance in all areas of the map

Tweaked and improved clipping

Adjusted environment lighting to give a better visual contrast

Removed foliage on A Site wall

Added multiple bomb reset triggers around A Site, B Site and Dock

Extended Dock and Moved T Spawn back slightly to give CTs more setup time

Adjusted cover around the map

Tweaked wall at A Site for cleaner angles and made it easier to jump onto

Made wallbangs through the door on B Site do less damage

Lowered part of the wall on A Site

Modified rock formation at upper T to A into a brick wall to improve visibility and grenade potential

Fixed various lighting and texturing issues

Cache

Subtle visual enhancements

Fixed door stuck bug

Fixed molotov exploit at Dark Spot Mid

Updated .nav mesh

Restored functionality to soundscapes

Miscellaneous