CSGO August 1 patch resets all players’ ranks with matchmaking fix

Andrew Amos . Last updated: Aug 02, 2022

CS:GO is undergoing a major rank reset yet again after Valve pushed “multiple changes to the competitive matchmaking algorithm” in the game’s August 1 patch. All players will have to win a game to see their new rank, which has likely changed a few tiers.

CS:GO’s in-game matchmaking queues, especially for competitive, are seen as a bit of a meme. The matchmaker can often struggle to find balanced games, and players ranks are often skewed to the low side.

This isn’t helped by the presence of third-party programs like FACEIT or ESEA often taking the very competitive players off the public queues.

However, Valve is trying to entice players to push for Global Elite in CS:GO by making some major adjustments to in-game competitive matchmaking. In doing so, everyone has had their ranks reset somewhat.

“Typically when we ship changes to CS:GO’s matchmaking system, the adjustments are small enough that we don’t include them in our release notes,” developers told players on August 1. “However, today’s update affects all CS:GO players so it requires some explanation.”

“When you launch CS:GO, you’ll notice that your Skill Group is not displayed–you’ll have to win one more match to reveal your Skill Group. Most of you will notice a change to your Skill Group, but some of you may find that you were already in the right place.”

While Valve didn’t specify the exact matchmaking changes ⁠— only that there were “multiple changes to the competitive matchmaking algorithm” ⁠— players are hoping it can fix some of the issues with how skewed ranks are.

It’s not the first drastic rank reset CS:GO has gone under either. Valve pushed forward one very early in the game’s existence after players found themselves with highly-inflated ranks. Since that adjustment, players have been skewed very heavily towards Silver and Gold Nova.

To find out exactly where you’ll land, you need to win one competitive game. After you do that, your new Skill Group will be revealed.

On top of the matchmaking changes, Valve also updated the cannons on Ember as part of the CS:GO August 1 patch. You can find the full notes below.

CSGO August 1 patch notes

Maps

Ember

Changes to Cannons Altered the angle that the North cannon faces Cannons can now be aimed upwards, and is now 2x faster Now have 3 firing speeds (change with mouse2) Reduced inaccuracy multiplier Killfeed now shows weapon icon Produce a beefy screen shake and more particle effects Base model now also rotates Added damage falloff to cannonballs after their initial collision Fixed being able to bumpmine away from cannon and keep control Fixed cannons continuing to turn when no longer in use

Added bus to bus stop outside Industry

Miscellaneous