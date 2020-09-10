Cloud9 CSGO sign ALEX from Team Vitality in $1.65 million deal

Cloud9 have announced the signing of formerly Vitality in-game leader Alex ‘ALEX’ McMeekin as the first player in their CS:GO roster rebuild.

Cloud9 recently revealed that they would be undergoing a complete overhaul of their CS:GO division, bringing in commentator Henry ‘HenryG’ Greer as General Manager of the project, and Aleksandar ‘kassad’ Trifunović as head coach.

As part of the new direction, the team announced that they would be finding new homes for their existing line-up, and starting from scratch with a new team. British IGL ALEX is the first new addition for that squad.

The 3rd page in #C9CSGO’s new chapter and the head of our Colossus has arrived.



A vital 1st addition as the team captain, welcome to Cloud9 @vitality_alex!

📰 (FR) Live interview with @neLendirekt for @1PVcs: https://t.co/56GWlLXwc2 pic.twitter.com/P14c9GnBbg — Cloud9 (@Cloud9) September 10, 2020

New manager HenryG also revealed details of the deal, in a first for CS:GO esports.

He confirmed the contract length is three years, and the value of the deal worth $1.65m

Cloud9 Unleash the Colossus ☄



🔹Player: Alex 'ALEX' McMeekin



🔹Role: Captain / IGL / Rifler



🔹Contract length: 3 year deal (Starting 09/09/2020)



🔹Deal Value: $1,650,000



🔹Press: https://t.co/Lx8eNsme5l pic.twitter.com/I4FzcLxoem — HenryG (@HenryGcsgo) September 10, 2020

ALEX most recently competed for Vitality, during which time he helped lead them to the world number two ranking, including winning four championships, appearing in six finals, and reaching 11 straight playoffs at events. In March of 2020, however, he stepped down from the team, citing burnout from the travel demands of competing in a top team. The move to Cloud9 will be his first return to competition since playing at IEM Katowice in February 2020.

HenryG also announced that he would be revealing “far more specific details to his contract than you've ever heard in any past blockbuster deal” as part of his “mission statement of forging a team built stronger than the rest and destined for the podium,” although these details have not yet been confirmed.

More to follow...