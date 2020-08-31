Can NBK Work His CSGO Magic AGAIN in OG?

In 2019, Nathan 'NBK' Schmitt had the world in his hands. As the in-game leader of Team Vitality's Counter-Strike roster, he was earning championship titles and prize money in spades – everything was going right – but then he found himself back at the drawing board.

This wasn't Schmitt's first bite of the cherry though. In French Counter-Strike's heyday, EnvyUs, G2 Esports, and VeryGames all won global championships and NBK was there for every single one of them.

When he signed for Team Vitality in 2018, he was already on his way to the Hall of Fame and his time there just cemented that as, alongside ZywoO and some of the most revered named in Counter-Strike history, they won multiple events and stood out as one of the world's best teams.

Yet, he's once again back at the drawing board with OG's exciting CSGO project – leading another band of talented players and trying to make a run up the world rankings.

This is the story of NBK-, the French CS:GO all-star who can’t stop starting over.