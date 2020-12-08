Logo
Can Karrigan’s Mouz Stop ZywOo @ BLAST Fall Finals?

Published: 8/Dec/2020 22:39

by Bill Cooney

BLAST

The upcoming week of BLAST Fall Finals matches promises action and intriguing storylines aplenty as teams vie for a spot in the Grand Finals and the biggest share of the $425,000 pot.

Mouse knew they were in for a tough one in the first match of the Quarterfinals, taking on a Team Vitality that was the overall favorite in the tournament, so far. Karrigan had a pretty good idea of what to expect from them — but stopping it proved to be another matter entirely.

The French team is doing pretty well for themselves lately, having already qualified for January’s Global Finals, before taking down mousesports 2-0 to start the week off. They’ll face the winner of Astralis v. NaVi, the latter of whom have already qualified for next year’s Globals as well.

From the other side of the Atlantic, Furia has impressed so far with an aggressive playstyle that’s caught some teams off-guard. But they’ll be looking to correct the little mistakes when they face G2, which have been what’s hindered Furia in the competition so far.

OG vs. BIG should also be one to watch, with Aleksib and co. going from simply dismantling teams, to what seems like the complete opposite at the drop of a hat.

We’ll find out which teams manage to end the year off on a high note, and if Furia ever decides to play it a little safer, when the BLAST Fall Finals wrap up on December 13.

CSGO community reacts as pros delay BLAST Fall Finals over voice comms

Published: 8/Dec/2020 20:42

by Alan Bernal
BLAST

BLAST BLAST Premier

The Counter-Strike Professional Players’ Association disputed tournament organizer (TO), BLAST, for their past handling of voice communications and video recording, while expressing concern for the Fall Finals. Mousesports and Team Vitality delayed the start of the event, and the larger community took notice.

At the core of the issue, CS:GO players wanted to open a dialogue with BLAST on how sensitive voice comms can be used, stored, and deleted prior to, during, and after an event. Additionally, teams want BLAST to find a solution to the video screen recordings for players that “severely affect performance of the PC.”

The CSPPA couldn’t reach BLAST about the “harmful and illegal” measures the TO implemented for the Fall Finals, the player’s association said.

Player representatives from every BLAST Premier Fall 2020 Finals protested the event, though later began play as both groups opened a channel of communication to this point.

CS:GO community divided

There are a few camps on this issue across the CS:GO community. Some back the players and want to hold the competitive integrity of the event to the highest possible standards.

“TOs should not be recording Comms without player permission,” esports trailblazer Adam Apicella said. “Additionally, if they are recorded, there needs to be explicit parameters around their use. Players should worry about competing, not wondering what strategies they’re exposing or worried about speaking properly.”

Others believe that, while an important issue to discuss, this united front among CS:GO players and teams is far too late or a half-hearted attempt to actually ensure fair playing conditions and rights of those in the esport.

“I get players not wanting to be recorded,” CS:GO’s Erik ‘fl0m’ Flombut said. “But where the f**k was this stand for players when you guys agreed to halve Pro League and unemployed literally half of Pro League overnight and then let ESL push it as some good thing for the scene.”

Meanwhile, onlookers like Call of Duty legend, James ‘Clayster’ Eubanks, was surprised to see the extent of voice comms integrated in BLAST’s production, specifically in the BLAST Pro Series Los Angeles.

“This whole BLAST thing is kinda nuts,” Clayster said. “Listen-ins are a fun part of CoD in certain game-modes, but I just saw this clip and honestly I’d be furious if something this specific was broadcast live. Curious how the CDL stores all our comms/cams.”

BLAST and the CSPPA are expected to begin discussions on the best way to align their interests as it pertains to player video screens and voice recordings.