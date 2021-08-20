Can FalleN lead Liquid back to the top?

Fallen has noticeably changed Team Liquid’s form lately, and we’ll soon see how he’ll lead them against CSGO’s elite.

It’s been a wild ride for Liquid. Their lineup has every reason to win games, but they’ve had a hard time stringing wins together — let alone championships.

But everyone is playing really well so far with Fallen as IGL and Adren orchestrating from behind the scenes.

Liquid will want to keep their stride since we’re a few months away from some of the biggest CSGO events of the year.

