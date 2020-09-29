Bubzkji's rise to Astralis CSGO supersub

Lucas 'Bubzkji' Andersen CS:GO career hasn't always been smooth, but after proving himself for teams like Fragsters and MAD Lions, the young Dane has signed on with Astralis, and may just be the future of Danish Counter-Strike.

With some of the most decorated CS:GO players of all time in their line-up, Bubzkji made headlines when he joined a crowded Astralis squad, where he would constantly need to prove himself against some of the esport's biggest names if he wanted to secure his place.

Plenty were impressed with his performances with his previous team MAD Lions, and were confident that Bubzkji could not only become a starter at Astralis, but keep the berth permanently.

Versatile, bold in the face of the world's best, and capable of improvising when necessary, Bubzkji has every tool necessary to become the future of Danish CS:GO, and clearly Astralis see it too, offering him a two-year contract in June 2020 to secure his services for the long-term.

This is the story of his rise through the CSGO ranks, and why he is arguably the most overqualified substitute in the game.