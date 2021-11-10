Bubzkji in talks with Astralis over future

Astralis are currently working with unsettled player Lucas ‘Bubzkji’ Andersen to sort out his future, the Danish organization have confirmed to Dexerto.

Bubzkji’s Astralis future has become increasingly uncertain since he was left out of the team’s starting lineup for PGL Major Stockholm — a decision that he publicly admitted left him “devastated”.

The 23-year-old, who still has over eight months left on the two-year contract that he signed with Astralis in July 2020, was listed on the roster for the BLAST Premier Fall Finals when the Danish organization announced the double signing of Benjamin ‘blameF’ Bremer and Kristian ‘k0nfig’ Wienecke on November 4.

Advertisement

However, Bubzkji was nowhere to be seen in the video posted by Astralis on November 9. In it, the two new players are shown around the office and share their thoughts on joining a Danish project after playing for Complexity, an international team.

As the team discussed their philosophy and goals for the BLAST event and beyond, the disconnect between the group and Bubzkji became even more clear.

Astralis in talks with Bubzkji

On October 27, Jaxon reported that Astralis were actively looking to offload Bubzkji and had offered the player during talks with other organizations.

Contacted by Dexerto, Kasper Hvidt, Astralis’ Director of Sports, played down suggestions that the organization are keen to sell Bubzkji, who was signed from MAD Lions at a time when Lukas ‘⁠gla1ve’ Rossander and Andreas ‘⁠Xyp9x⁠’ Højsleth were on medical leave.

Advertisement

However, he hinted that Astralis are entertaining offers for Bubzkji as the player wishes to find regular action and his situation in the team is unlikely to change.

“In general, we don’t comment on rumors, as we could spend all our time talking about what is not going to happen — and never get any real work done,” the Astralis chief told Dexerto.

“In regards to Bubzkji, though, it is no secret that we’re working together with him to sort out his future. He has not always been in the best of situations in Astralis, but as the person and professional he is, he has always been there for the team and the organization, and he has always stepped up when needed.

Advertisement

“I have huge respect for him as a player and as a person, and his contribution to Astralis cannot be underestimated. Given the fact that his position here is not set to change short term, though, together we are investigating his options.

“A player of Bubzkji’s qualities deserves to play, and we are in a healthy dialogue with Bubzkji about his future and wishes.”

Astralis will take on NIP in their first match at the BLAST Premier Fall Final, which will be held from November 24-28 in Copenhagen.

Read More: Zonic determined to dominate again after Astralis exit

It remains unclear if the Danish team will be coached at the event by Alexander ‘ave’ Holdt, who is replacing Danny ‘zonic’ Sørensen at the helm of the squad.