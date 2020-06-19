Brollan: How an unhyped teenager became the latest CSGO prodigy

Ludvig 'Brollan' Brolin is the wonderchild that Swedish Counter-Strike has been looking for since they lost their spot as the game's most dominant nation. In the early days of CS:GO, the game was primarily dominated by Swedish teams. The original NiP era was followed by Fnatic's rise to power, while some other teams, such as LGB, were making splashes and runs into the later stages of tournaments. Since the Orange and Black fell down the pecking order in 2016, Swedish Counter-Strike has been less and less relevant. NiP and Fnatic started declining and swapping rosters out trying to find the next young gem who could bring them back to their height of dominance. Advertisement

Brollan arrived on the scene signing for GODSENT at the age of 15, before then later finding his way to Fnatic on the 17th of October 2018. At just 16 years of age, he replaced the legendary Adil 'ScreaM⁠' Benrlitom who, at the time, was standing in for Robin 'flusha' Rönnquist.

This signing would be fruitful with the young talent being a key figure in Fnatic's brief return to number one in the world rankings.

While the team may have found their form again, right now, the burden of carrying on the Swedish CS:GO legacy after all the legends retire falls almost entirely on Brollan's shoulders.