Brehze explains how EG bounced back to dominate online CSGO

As EG navigate their way through ESL One Cologne, their rifler Vincent 'Brehze' Cayonte spoke to Dexerto about how they managed to escape their slump in form and also how they are making the most of the online era in CS:GO.

Brehze commented on how picking up Wilton 'zews' Prado has helped the side massively in turning around the team's fortune due to the Brazilians ability to motivate the team and get the players pumped up for the games.

In regards to teams overperforming during the online era, the Cayonte stated this environment is definitely benefiting more certain teams but this is just something we need to get used to due to the ongoing global crisis.

But the question still stands as to whether EG can take this dominance in the online era and turn it into results when we return to LAN.