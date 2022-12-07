Brazilian CSGO player blasts NA practice quality: “A thousand times better in Brazil”

Based in Lisbon, Luís Mira is Dexerto's Esports Editor and he brings more than a decade of experience covering esports and traditional sports to the team. Contact: luis.mira@dexerto.com

paiN star Rodrigo ‘biguzera’ Bittencourt has slammed the quality of practice in North America, saying that it’s no surprise that the region is struggling internationally in CS:GO.

Back in North America after a short stop in Brazil for the CBCS Invitational in São Paulo, biguzera did not hide his surprise at how much better practice in his homeland is right now.

“How I missed practicing in NA,” he wrote on Twitter ironically. “Brazil is a thousand times better than here. Now I understand why this region is so successful.”

paiN moved to North America in September 2020 to continue their development and play against higher-level teams. But the quality of play in the region has taken a hit in the last two years after several players moved to Valorant and a number of organizations decided to stop investing in the game.

Article continues after ad

Even the top North American teams, like Liquid and Complexity, spend a significant portion of the season in Europe, where the majority of tier-one events is held.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In June, Evil Geniuses launched a development program called Blueprint aimed at addressing the structural issues that have prevented North America from producing top teams in recent years. The organization’s goal is to produce a fluid 15-man roster, but it could take years before some of those players are ready to compete at the highest level.

paiN, who beat 00Nation in the grand final of the CBCS Invitational, are currently ranked 21st in the world by HLTV.org. The Brazilian side will wrap up the year in CCT North America Series 2, a $25,000 online tournament that will also feature teams like Complexity, MIBR and EG White.