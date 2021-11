Boombl4 and coach B1ad3 joined Dexerto after the BLAST Fall Finals Championship to discuss the NAVI era and more.

NAVI are the 2021 BLAST Fall Final champions after S1mple, Boombl4, b1t, Perfecto, and electronic took down ZywOo, apEX, Kyojin, shox, and Misutaaa in a three game final.

PGL Major winners NAVI extended their CSGO series win streak, and Boombl4 along with coach B1ad3 met with Dexerto after the big win to talk about the massive year the team’s having.