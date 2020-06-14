BLAST Premier Spring Finals: Stream, schedule, teams, more

Following the conclusion of BLAST Premier Showdowns in both Europe and North America, we have our 12 finalists. Here’s everything you need to know so you don’t miss a beat of the action.

The BLAST Premier Spring Finals are scheduled to take place between June 15-21. Eight teams from Europe and four teams from North America will each compete in their respective regions for the lion’s share of the prize money.

With $335,000 and $160,000 up for grabs to the European and American winners respectively, there is plenty to play for on both sides of the pond. Here’s the low-down on BLAST’s season closer.

How to watch BLAST Premier Spring Finals

Action for the BLAST Premier Spring Finals will kick-off with the European division on June 15 at 7:30 AM (PDT) / 10:30 AM (EDT) / 3:30 PM (BST).

Meanwhile, the North American bracket will get underway on June 16 at 2:30 PM (PDT) / 5:30 PM (EDT) / 10:30 PM (BST). Each match will be livestreamed on BLAST Premier’s official Twitch channel (embedded below).

BLAST Premier Spring Finals format

The format for both regional playoffs are as straightforward as it gets. Each match will be a best-of-three series, meaning that the first team to two maps will progress to the next stage. Both European and American brackets are double-elimination, meaning that each team gets one life. If you lose in the Lower Bracket, you’ll be sent packing.

To get through to the Grand Finals on June 21, the easiest route for European teams is to win three matches in the Upper Bracket, while American teams’ easiest route is to win twice in the Upper Bracket.

BLAST Premier Spring Finals schedule

Europe

Three teams claimed their spot via the European Showdown, after failing to make it from the Regular Season. Team Vitality, ENCE and either Ninjas in Pyjamas/MAD Lions all made it after scrapping in the Showdown playoffs.

The five remaining teams all qualified via the Regular Season, after Europe dominated all three groups. FaZe Clan, Natus Vincere and G2 Esports each won their respective groups, while Complexitywere swept aside by Navi (losing 0-2) and OG Esports fell short to G2 (losing 1-2).

Date Round Match PDT EDT BST Jun 15 Upper Bracket Quarterfinals G2 Esports vs Team Vitality 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 3:30 PM FaZe Clan vs ENCE 11:00 AM 2:00 PM 7:00 PM Jun 16 Natus Vincere vs TBD 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 3:30 PM Complexity vs OG Esports 11:00 AM 2:00 PM 7:00 PM Jun 17 Lower Bracket R1 TBD vs TBD 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 3:30 PM TBD vs TBD 11:00 AM 2:00 PM 7:00 PM Jun 18 Upper Bracket Semifinals TBD vs TBD 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 3:30 PM TBD vs TBD 11:00 AM 2:00 PM 7:00 PM Jun 19 Lower Bracket R2 TBD vs TBD 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 3:30 PM TBD vs TBD 11:00 AM 2:00 PM 7:00 PM Jun 20 Upper Bracket Final TBD vs TBD 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 3:30 PM Lower Bracket R3 TBD vs TBD 11:00 AM 2:00 PM 7:00 PM Jun 21 Lower Bracket Final TBD vs TBD 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 3:30 PM Grand Final TBD vs TBD 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:30 PM

North America

Three teams qualified for the Spring Finals via the American Showdown, with Brazil dominating the headlines as both MIBR and Furia finished in joint pole position.

Evil Geniuses claimed the third and final qualification spot after edging out Gen.G in the play-in match. Meanwhile, Team Liquid have been waiting in the wings after qualifying from Group A during the Regular Season.