BLAST Premier Spring Finals: Stream, schedule, teams, more

Following the conclusion of BLAST Premier Showdowns in both Europe and North America, we have our 12 finalists. Here’s everything you need to know so you don’t miss a beat of the action.
The BLAST Premier Spring Finals are scheduled to take place between June 15-21. Eight teams from Europe and four teams from North America will each compete in their respective regions for the lion’s share of the prize money.
With $335,000 and $160,000 up for grabs to the European and American winners respectively, there is plenty to play for on both sides of the pond. Here’s the low-down on BLAST’s season closer.
How to watch BLAST Premier Spring Finals
Action for the BLAST Premier Spring Finals will kick-off with the European division on June 15 at 7:30 AM (PDT) / 10:30 AM (EDT) / 3:30 PM (BST).
Meanwhile, the North American bracket will get underway on June 16 at 2:30 PM (PDT) / 5:30 PM (EDT) / 10:30 PM (BST). Each match will be livestreamed on BLAST Premier’s official Twitch channel (embedded below).
BLAST Premier Spring Finals format
The format for both regional playoffs are as straightforward as it gets. Each match will be a best-of-three series, meaning that the first team to two maps will progress to the next stage. Both European and American brackets are double-elimination, meaning that each team gets one life. If you lose in the Lower Bracket, you’ll be sent packing.
To get through to the Grand Finals on June 21, the easiest route for European teams is to win three matches in the Upper Bracket, while American teams’ easiest route is to win twice in the Upper Bracket.
BLAST Premier Spring Finals schedule
Europe
Three teams claimed their spot via the European Showdown, after failing to make it from the Regular Season. Team Vitality, ENCE and either Ninjas in Pyjamas/MAD Lions all made it after scrapping in the Showdown playoffs.
The five remaining teams all qualified via the Regular Season, after Europe dominated all three groups. FaZe Clan, Natus Vincere and G2 Esports each won their respective groups, while Complexitywere swept aside by Navi (losing 0-2) and OG Esports fell short to G2 (losing 1-2).
|Date
|Round
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|BST
|Jun 15
|Upper Bracket Quarterfinals
|G2 Esports vs Team Vitality
|7:30 AM
|10:30 AM
|3:30 PM
|FaZe Clan vs ENCE
|11:00 AM
|2:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|Jun 16
|Natus Vincere vs TBD
|7:30 AM
|10:30 AM
|3:30 PM
|Complexity vs OG Esports
|11:00 AM
|2:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|Jun 17
|Lower Bracket R1
|TBD vs TBD
|7:30 AM
|10:30 AM
|3:30 PM
|TBD vs TBD
|11:00 AM
|2:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|Jun 18
|Upper Bracket Semifinals
|TBD vs TBD
|7:30 AM
|10:30 AM
|3:30 PM
|TBD vs TBD
|11:00 AM
|2:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|Jun 19
|Lower Bracket R2
|TBD vs TBD
|7:30 AM
|10:30 AM
|3:30 PM
|TBD vs TBD
|11:00 AM
|2:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|Jun 20
|Upper Bracket Final
|TBD vs TBD
|7:30 AM
|10:30 AM
|3:30 PM
|Lower Bracket R3
|TBD vs TBD
|11:00 AM
|2:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|Jun 21
|Lower Bracket Final
|TBD vs TBD
|7:30 AM
|10:30 AM
|3:30 PM
|Grand Final
|TBD vs TBD
|10:30 AM
|1:30 PM
|6:30 PM
North America
Three teams qualified for the Spring Finals via the American Showdown, with Brazil dominating the headlines as both MIBR and Furia finished in joint pole position.
Evil Geniuses claimed the third and final qualification spot after edging out Gen.G in the play-in match. Meanwhile, Team Liquid have been waiting in the wings after qualifying from Group A during the Regular Season.
|Date
|Round
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|BST
|Jun 16
|Upper Bracket R1
|Furia Esports vs MIBR
|2:30 PM
|5:30 PM
|10:30 PM
|Jun 17
|Team Liquid vs Evil Geniuses
|2:30 PM
|5:30 PM
|10:30 PM
|Jun 18
|Lower Bracket R1
|TBD vs TBD
|2:30 PM
|5:30 PM
|10:30 PM
|Jun 19
|Upper Bracket Final
|TBD vs TBD
|2:30 PM
|5:30 PM
|10:30 PM
|Jun 20
|Lower Bracket Final
|TBD vs TBD
|2:30 PM
|5:30 PM
|10:30 PM
|Jun 21
|Grand Final
|TBD vs TBD
|3:30 PM
|6:30 PM
|11:30 PM