BLAST Premier Spring Finals EU & NA: Results & final placements

After months of enthralling Counter-Strike action, the BLAST Premier Spring season has reached its explosive finale in both Europe and North America. Here’s how the teams ended up.

With over $1.3 million shared between the teams from the Regular Season right through to the Finals – alongside those all-important Tournament Circuit Points – there was plenty up for grabs. Let’s look at how each region finished.

BLAST Premier Spring European Finals

Starting on the European side of things, eight teams made it through from either the Regular Season or EU Showdown.

For the Finals alone, there was $335,000 available as well as 2,400 Circuit Points for top honors. Both Grand Finalists were also permitted a golden ticket to the Global Final 2020.

Both FaZe Clan and Team Vitality met in the Loser’s Bracket Final after meeting in the Upper Bracket Semifinals (where FaZe swept Vitality aside in dominant fashion).

Each team battled it out for a ticket to the Grand Final, where Complexity awaited. Despite coming in as the dark horses, Complexity ran through OG Esports, Natus Vincere and FaZe Clan to earn their Grand Final spot. Here’s how each team clocked out of the European Finals.

BLAST Spring EU placements

Position Team Prize money (USD) Tournament Circuit Points 1 $335,000 2,400 2 $65,000 1,200 3 $30,000 900 4 Natus Vincere $20,000 600 5-6 G2 Esports $15,000 300 Ninjas in Pyjamas 7-8 ENCE $10,000 150 OG Esports

BLAST Premier Spring American Finals

Moving across the Atlantic and four teams battled it out in a tighter bracket for their share of the $250,000 prize pool and those coveted Circuit Points.

Despite flying under everyone’s radar, MIBR were a force to be reckoned with on their way to the Final — taking out their Brazilian counterparts, Furia, as well as edging past Evil Geniuses.

EG saw off both Team Liquid in their opening match, and then Furia (after being pushed down to the Loser’s Bracket by MIBR) to make the Grand Final.

With former MIBR coach, Wilton ‘zews’ Prado, at the helm for EG, there is more on the line than just revenge from their earlier loss. The Grand Final is evenly poised for what is set to be an exciting encounter. Here’s how the teams ended up.

BLAST Spring NA placements