How to watch BLAST Premier Global Finals: stream, schedule, teams, bracket - Dexerto

The 2020 season of BLAST is finally coming to its grand finale as the $1 million BLAST Premier Global Finals is set to kick off featuring the world’s best and most prestigious teams. Here’s everything you need to know about one of the biggest CSGO tournaments of the year.

Double-elimination tournament takes place January 19-24, 2021

Astralis, Vitality, Na’Vi all in attendance

$1 million up for grabs; first place gets whopping $600,000

BLAST Premier Global Finals: Stream

As with all other BLAST competitions, the 2020 Global Finals will be broadcast live on their official Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded above for your convenience.

The tournament will likely also be live-streamed on BLAST’s YouTube channel, which is also where the VoDs for all the matches will be uploaded, so feel free to check that out if you missed any games throughout the event.

BLAST Premier Global Finals: Schedule

Tuesday, January 19

Round Match PST EST GMT (UK) CET (EU) AEDT (AUS) Winners R1 Astralis vs Evil Geniuses 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 3:30 PM 4:30 PM 2:30 AM (Jan 20) Winners R1 G2 vs Furia 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:30 PM 7:30 PM 5:30 AM (Jan 20)

Wednesday, January 20

Round Match PST EST GMT (UK) CET (EU) AEDT (AUS) Winners R1 Vitality vs Complexity 4:30 AM 7:30 AM 12:30 PM 1:30 PM 11:30 PM Winners R1 Na’Vi vs Team Liquid 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 3:30 PM 4:30 PM 2:30 AM (Jan 21) Losers R1 TBD vs TBD 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:30 PM 7:30 PM 5:30 AM (Jan 21)

Thursday, January 21

Round Match PST EST GMT (UK) CET (EU) AEDT (AUS) Losers R1 TBD vs TBD 4:30 AM 7:30 AM 12:30 PM 1:30 PM 11:30 PM Winners R2 TBD vs TBD 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 3:30 PM 4:30 PM 2:30 AM (Jan 22) Winners R2 TBD vs TBD 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:30 PM 7:30 PM 5:30 AM (Jan 22)

Friday, January 22

Round Match PST EST GMT (UK) CET (EU) AEDT (AUS) Losers R2 TBD vs TBD 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 3:30 PM 4:30 PM 2:30 AM (Jan 23) Losers R2 TBD vs TBD 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:30 PM 7:30 PM 5:30 AM (Jan 23)

Saturday, January 23

Round Match PST EST GMT (UK) CET (EU) AEDT (AUS) Winners Final TBD vs TBD 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 3:30 PM 4:30 PM 2:30 AM (Jan 24) Losers Final TBD vs TBD 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:30 PM 7:30 PM 5:30 AM (Jan 24)

Sunday, January 23

Round Match PST EST GMT (UK) CET (EU) AEDT (AUS) 3rd Place Match TBD vs TBD 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 3:30 PM 4:30 PM 2:30 AM (Jan 24) Grand Final TBD vs TBD 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:30 PM 7:30 PM 5:30 AM (Jan 24)

Blast Premier Global Finals: Teams & players

Eight total teams will be in attendance at this year’s BLAST Global Finals, all of them qualifying through a variety of competitions, such as the Spring Finals, Fall Finals and BLAST Premier Circuit.

Lots of eyes will be on Team Liquid, who will be with their new star acquisition, FalleN, after the Brazilian legend joined their ranks to replace Twistzz.

Team Qualified via Players Astralis Fall Finals device, dupreeh, Xyp9x, gla1ve, Magisk, zonic (C) Complexity European Spring Finals blameF, RUSH, k0nfig, jks, JUGi, keita (C) Evil Geniuses American Spring Finals Brehze, CeRq, Ethan, tarik, Stanislaw, zews (C) FURIA Esports BLAST Premier Circuit yuurih, arT, VINI, KSCERATO, Junior G2 Esports BLAST Premier Circuit kennyS, AmaNEk, nexa, huNter-, NiKo, maLeK (C) Team Liquid BLAST Premier Circuit ELiGE, NAF, Stewie2K, Grim, FalleN, moses (C) Natus Vincere BLAST Premier Circuit flamie, s1mple, electronic, Boombl4, Perfecto, B1ad3 (C) Team Vitality European Spring Finals apEX, RpK, ZywOo, shox, misutaaa, XTQZZZ (C)

Watch now: FalleN to Team Liquid? First to 16 CS:GO with Richard Lewis & OnFireVince

BLAST Premier Global Finals: Prize distribution

With this competition featuring a total prize pool of $1 million, all 8 teams that have made it this far will be earning a nice chunk of cash, regardless of the outcomes.

That said, however, there will be an extraordinary amount of money awarded to the higher placers, including a massive $400,000 gap between the first and second-place teams.

Placement Prize 1st $600,000 2nd $200,000 3rd $80,000 4th $50,000 5-6th $20,000 5-6th $20,000 7-8th $15,000 7-8th $15,000

Make sure to check back here every day to catch up on each day’s action, including scores and brief recaps of all the matches.