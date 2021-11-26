BlameF: “I can play way better” | BLAST Premier interview

Astralis player Benjamin ‘blameF’ Bremer opened up about his struggles as he battled illness during the first two days of the BLAST Premier Fall Final.

The former Complexity player has been struggling with illness but has still managed to hold his own at the BLAST Premier Fall Final, averaging a 1.24 HLTV rating in Astralis’ first two matches, against NIP and Vitality.

Following the defeat to the French team, blameF spoke to Dexerto about the match and how his illness has affected his performances in the tournament.