BIG, FURIA win DreamHack Open Summer 2020: final placements, results

The first big event after the CS:GO player break has wrapped up, with DreamHack Open Summer crowning four champions across the globe. In Europe, BIG continued their online streak, while over in NA, FURIA surprised a revitalized Liquid in the final.

After what seemingly felt like months of waiting for Tier 1 Counter-Strike to return, DreamHack Open Summer has come and gone.

It was done in a flash, as some of the best teams in Europe, North America, and Asia duked it out ⁠— with their new rosters ⁠— to try and cement themselves at the top of the power rankings again.

While many of the usual suspects reigned victorious yet again, there were some surprise packages on both the good end and the bad.

BIG continue online dominance in DreamHack Open Europe

BIG has once again put the CS:GO world on notice after yet another dominating online win in DreamHack Open Summer Europe. They only dropped one map in the event ⁠— to OG in the semi-final ⁠— to continue their hot run of form.

They beat Heroic in the group stages of the event, before facing off against the Danes yet again in the Grand Final. The same result awaited them though, as Tizian ‘tiziaN’ Feldbusch and Ismailcan ‘XANTARES’ Dörtkardeş carried BIG to a 16-11, 16-12 win.

Complexity were the fourth team to make the playoffs after finishing first in Group B, while MAD Lions weren’t so successful in their debut with Pawel ‘innocent’ Mocek in for Lucas ‘Bubzkji’ Andersen. They fell out of the event in straight sets, including a loss to UK team Endpoint.

DreamHack Open Summer 2020 Europe final placements

Place Team Prize Money 1 BIG $35,000 2 Heroic $20,000 3-4 OG $8,750 3-4 Complexity $8,750 5-6 Endpoint $5,000 5-6 forZe $5,000 7-8 Spirit $3,750 7-8 MAD Lions $3,750

FURIA take down Liquid for DreamHack Open Summer NA win

Over the Atlantic, it seemed like DreamHack Open Summer was Team Liquid’s for the taking. The new roster with Michael ‘grim’ Wince looked almost unstoppable throughout the event, not dropping a map on their run through to the final.

They were poised to take it in a 2-0 sweep after putting together a huge 8-1 comeback on Nuke to force an overtime. However, Furia had other ideas. Vinicius ‘VINI’ Figueiredo put in the performance of a lifetime, including dropping 37 frags on Inferno, to help the Brazilians claims the title.

Rising stars Team One and Chaos made it through to the playoffs, while Cloud9 yet again failed to make an impact, falling out in the group stages after a close loss to Team One.

DreamHack Open Summer 2020 North America final placements

Place Team Prize Money 1 FURIA $35,000 2 Team Liquid $20,000 3-4 Team One $8,750 3-4 Chaos $8,750 5-6 Cloud9 $5,000 5-6 Ze Pug Godz $5,000 7-8 Triumph $3,750 7-8 Yeah Gaming $3,750

Across the other regions, Renegades managed to take down Avant in the Oceanic Final 3-1 last weekend.

Over in Asia, Tyloo once again cemented themselves as the team to beat, but it didn’t come easy against Vici. Tyloo pulled out the reverse sweep on Vertigo and Overpass to win the title and regional bragging rights.